Abrams Bison Investments Trimmed Its Credit Accep Mich (CACC) Holding as Valuation Declined; Jolley Asset Management Boosted Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding by $447,447

Jolley Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 17.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc bought 11,473 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 78,379 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.12M, up from 66,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $34.33. About 9.47 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Abrams Bison Investments Llc decreased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) by 17.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Bison Investments Llc sold 83,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.40% . The hedge fund held 403,373 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $195.16M, down from 487,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Bison Investments Llc who had been investing in Credit Accep Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $464.03. About 45,724 shares traded. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 27.26% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ForeScout Technologies, CommerceHub, Newtek Business Services, Credit Acceptance, Akari; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Rev $295.6M; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2018-2; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q REV. $295.6M, EST. $293.6M; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q EPS $6.17; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Net $120.1M; 29/03/2018 – Credit Acceptance Named to the 2018 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance List by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Credit Acceptance Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CACC); 10/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Increase of Revolving Secured Warehouse Facility

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 13 investors sold CACC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 10.09 million shares or 3.88% more from 9.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eqis Capital Mngmt reported 0.12% stake. Voloridge Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 4,600 shares. 710 are owned by Balyasny Asset Management Limited Company. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0% invested in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) for 1,493 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 12,241 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems, Utah-based fund reported 1,982 shares. M&T State Bank Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Clearbridge Invests holds 0% or 148 shares. Prescott General Prtn Ltd Com reported 39.28% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Axa reported 102,674 shares stake. Citigroup Inc stated it has 6,187 shares. Covey Lc holds 1.36% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) or 2,350 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Liability Com holds 5.03% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) for 295,742 shares. Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability owns 0.1% invested in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) for 2,265 shares. Quantbot Techs LP invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC).

Analysts await Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $8.86 earnings per share, up 17.20% or $1.30 from last year’s $7.56 per share. CACC’s profit will be $166.53 million for 13.09 P/E if the $8.86 EPS becomes a reality.

Jolley Asset Management Llc, which manages about $208.23 million and $155.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 21,829 shares to 57,937 shares, valued at $4.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.