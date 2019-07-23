Abrams Bison Investments Stake in Credit Accep Mich (CACC) Lowered as Stock Value Rose; Pitcairn Company Raised Its Intuit (INTU) Holding by $598,995

Abrams Bison Investments Llc decreased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) by 25.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Bison Investments Llc sold 163,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 487,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $220.09 million, down from 650,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Bison Investments Llc who had been investing in Credit Accep Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $6.57 during the last trading session, reaching $485. About 49,717 shares traded. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 35.76% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.11, EST. $6.13; 10/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE – ADDED NEW LENDER TO WAREHOUSE FACILITY IV & INCREASED AMOUNT OF FACILITY TO $250.0 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Adj EPS $6.11; 12/03/2018 Credit Acceptance’s Kathy Kantzer Receives an Inaugural Great Place to Work® for All™ Leadership Award; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ForeScout Technologies, CommerceHub, Newtek Business Services, Credit Acceptance, Akari; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Net $120.1M; 10/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Increase of Revolving Secured Warehouse Facility; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Rev $295.6M; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q REV. $295.6M, EST. $293.6M

Pitcairn Company increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 11.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company bought 2,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,511 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.62M, up from 19,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $281.9. About 1.08M shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500.

Analysts await Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $8.52 EPS, up 22.59% or $1.57 from last year’s $6.95 per share. CACC’s profit will be $160.16M for 14.23 P/E if the $8.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $8.08 actual EPS reported by Credit Acceptance Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 32 investors sold CACC shares while 73 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 9.72 million shares or 3.36% less from 10.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 12,541 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management Incorporated owns 8,460 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) or 1,528 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md has invested 0% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.03% invested in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) for 5,600 shares. Umb Comml Bank N A Mo has 1,965 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc has 295 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Raymond James & stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Mackenzie Fincl invested in 9,750 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Account Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 7.17% invested in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Geode Management Ltd Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 168,441 shares. Gam Ag holds 0.01% or 521 shares. Partners Limited Co stated it has 10,600 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon holds 0.01% or 47,906 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 975 are owned by Carnegie Asset Management Limited Liability Co. Metropolitan Life Company New York owns 14,693 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Perritt Mngmt holds 0.16% or 1,601 shares. Asset Management One Limited owns 127,362 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 265,523 shares or 1.83% of all its holdings. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Gru has invested 0.21% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Moreover, First Mercantile Tru has 0.05% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 779 shares. Montag A And Associate Inc holds 0.45% or 18,490 shares in its portfolio. Argi Invest Service Ltd Liability Com reported 1,000 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd Co holds 31,679 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd Co accumulated 92,999 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 8,025 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv accumulated 81 shares or 0% of the stock. Scotia Cap Incorporated owns 0.02% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 6,589 shares. Capital Management Ltd owns 910 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

