Abrams Bison Investments Position in Credit Accep Mich (CACC) Trimmed as Share Value Declined; Sabra Health Care Reit (SBRA) Stock Value Rose While Green Street Investors Lowered Its Holding by $693,500

Abrams Bison Investments Llc decreased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) by 17.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Bison Investments Llc sold 83,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.40% . The hedge fund held 403,373 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $195.16 million, down from 487,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Bison Investments Llc who had been investing in Credit Accep Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $485.09. About 34,256 shares traded. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 27.26% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 24/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Completion of $450.0 Million Asset-Backed Financing; 12/03/2018 Credit Acceptance’s Kathy Kantzer Receives an Inaugural Great Place to Work® for All™ Leadership Award; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Net $120.1M; 18/04/2018 – Credit Acceptance Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 29/03/2018 – Credit Acceptance Named to the 2018 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance List by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q CONSUMER LOAN UNIT VOL. +18.5%; 10/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Increase of Revolving Secured Warehouse Facility; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q REV. $295.6M, EST. $293.6M; 17/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ForeScout Technologies, CommerceHub, Newtek Business Services, Credit Acceptance, Akari

Green Street Investors Llc decreased its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (SBRA) by 13.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc sold 36,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.68% . The institutional investor held 230,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.54 million, down from 267,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $22.79. About 281,897 shares traded. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has declined 1.62% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SBRA News: 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC QTRLY NORMALIZED AFFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.58; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT 1Q FFO 64c/Shr; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.63; 06/03/2018 Sabra Dipping Company Brings New Mediterranean Bean Dips to Market; 07/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT: Signature HealthCARE Has Represented That Settlement With Federal and State Agencies Is Immiment; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 63C, EST. 61C; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT Had Seen 2018 EPS $2.16-$2.24; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT Cuts 2018 View To EPS $1.98-EPS $2.06; 14/05/2018 – Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Participate in Non-Deal Roadshow and in NAREIT’s REITWeek 2018 Investor Conference; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT Raises 2018 View To FFO $2.48/Shr-FFO $2.56/Shr

Analysts await Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 14.55% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.55 per share. SBRA’s profit will be $89.07 million for 12.12 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.38, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold SBRA shares while 68 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 161.30 million shares or 5.20% more from 153.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stock Yards State Bank has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Mariner Limited Liability Company reported 10,026 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 15,056 shares. Sterling Cap Management Lc holds 74,478 shares. Jennison Associates Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). 53,100 are held by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Federated Incorporated Pa reported 44,358 shares. 36,000 were reported by Employees Retirement System Of Texas. Dupont Cap Corporation reported 13,318 shares. Phocas Corp holds 510,681 shares. Eqis Cap Management reported 21,957 shares stake. Hsbc Public Limited Com holds 23,452 shares. Moody Savings Bank Division, Texas-based fund reported 24,171 shares. Cls Invs Ltd reported 137 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold CACC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 10.09 million shares or 3.88% more from 9.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bankshares Of Hawaii reported 810 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al owns 3,100 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd stated it has 295,742 shares. Cibc World Corporation holds 0% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) or 1,245 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 1,884 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Citigroup holds 0% or 6,187 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement System stated it has 1,982 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Advisors LP invested in 24,921 shares. Maverick Limited reported 10,540 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Com owns 114,405 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 1,323 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 66,919 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Management Incorporated. Hanson Doremus Invest invested in 0.01% or 54 shares. Moreover, Quantum Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company Nj has 0.98% invested in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) for 8,521 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al invested in 2,762 shares.

Analysts await Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $8.86 earnings per share, up 17.20% or $1.30 from last year’s $7.56 per share. CACC’s profit will be $166.54M for 13.69 P/E if the $8.86 EPS becomes a reality.

