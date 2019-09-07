Abrams Bison Investments Maintains Holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD); Perritt Capital Management Stake in Global Brass & Coppr Hldgs Com (BRSS) Has Trimmed by $861,832 as Share Value Were Volatile

Abrams Bison Investments Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 34.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Bison Investments Llc bought 130,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 507,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.21 million, up from 377,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Bison Investments Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $128.87. About 1.11 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL – EXPECTS MANY IDLE COMPRESSORS CAN BE UTILIZED TO REINITIATE PRODUCTION FROM WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WES; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 312 TO 322 MBOE/D; 13/03/2018 – PXD SEES 1Q PRODUCTION HURT BY ABOUT 2 MBOEPD DUE TO FIRE; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER: EXPORT CAPACITY GROWS TO 150K BRLS OIL/DAY IN 2H ’18; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources: Production Shut in at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Pioneer Natural Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER CONFIDENT OUTPUT WILL FLOW UNINTERRUPTED AT GOOD PRICES; 09/05/2018 – Dir Cates Gifts 250 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Global Brass & Coppr Hldgs Inc Com (BRSS) by 23.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc sold 25,348 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 83,629 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88M, down from 108,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Global Brass & Coppr Hldgs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $965.70M market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $43.99. About 248,758 shares traded or 83.22% up from the average. Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS) has 0.00% since September 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BRSS News: 03/05/2018 – Global Brass & Copper 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 11/05/2018 – Global Brass Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Global Brass and Copper Holdings I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRSS); 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Global Brass And Copper To ‘BB’; Otlk Stable

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62M and $266.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelcenters Amer Llc Com (NYSE:TA) by 191,145 shares to 358,060 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold BRSS shares while 36 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 20.49 million shares or 0.49% more from 20.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 0% stake. Qs Invsts Ltd Company stated it has 89,298 shares. Barclays Public Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS). Menta Capital Limited Co invested in 0.17% or 11,098 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 0% or 5,937 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Incorporated holds 0% or 1,904 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag owns 24,131 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Millennium Ltd Liability Com accumulated 5,911 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP accumulated 986,365 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership reported 47,343 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Company has invested 0.83% in Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS). Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0% in Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS). Bowling Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 45,044 shares. Bluemountain Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 35,634 shares. 213,836 were reported by Hillcrest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $60,505 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Nv has invested 0.17% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Avenir Corp owns 283,460 shares or 4.58% of their US portfolio. Vanguard holds 0.08% or 13.25M shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Commerce owns 0.05% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 79,487 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 18,083 shares. Eulav Asset Management reported 37,000 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 379 shares. Calamos Wealth Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.62% or 28,292 shares. Da Davidson And has invested 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0.36% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Hap Trading Lc has invested 1.33% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Intrust Bankshares Na reported 1,863 shares. Sigma Planning Corp reported 1,934 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Co (Trc) holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 6,134 shares. Carroll Assoc holds 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 108 shares.