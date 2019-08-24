Abrams Bison Investments Increased Its Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $13.59 Million as Market Value Rose; Triple Frond Partners Lowered Its Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Stake by $35.61 Million

Triple Frond Partners Llc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 71.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triple Frond Partners Llc sold 267,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 104,718 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.93M, down from 372,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triple Frond Partners Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $154.61. About 514,618 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 19/04/2018 – Westfield Streamlines Commercial Lines Underwriting Through New Verisk and Duck Creek Technologies Integration; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 24/05/2018 – Geomni Achieves Widespread Aerial lmagery Coverage of Parcels and Structures in the United States; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Verisk’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/26/2018 10:19 AM; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor Amer Selects Verisk for Usage-Based Insurance; 01/05/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS 1Q ADJ. EPS 94C, EST. 94C; 06/03/2018 – Verisk Projects Written Premium for Comml Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/25/2018 12:54 PM; 20/04/2018 – DJ Verisk Analytics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSK)

Abrams Bison Investments Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 7.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Bison Investments Llc bought 55,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 767,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.65M, up from 712,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Bison Investments Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $230.66. About 4.63M shares traded or 28.39% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with Inflammatory Bowel Disease; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES NAMED IN SUIT BY UNITED HEALTHCARE; 05/04/2018 – Ascensia Diabetes Care Announces Expanded Access to Contour®Next Meters and Test Strips for Unitedhealthcare Members With Diabetes; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS MOST POSITIVE ON MANAGED CARE SUBSECTOR DUE TO FAVORABLE OUTLOOK; 16/04/2018 – GetWellNetwork Appoints Nikia Bergan as Chief Revenue Officer; 04/04/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes with GHR to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs; 09/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Value-Based Care Program for Knee, Hip and Spine Procedures Demonstrates Improved Health Outcomes and Reduce; 03/05/2018 – Scholarship Program for Native Americans to Create Pipeline of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Professionals in North Dakota; 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc. Receives SEC Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q REV. $55.2B, EST. $54.87B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shine Advisory Service holds 0.06% or 1,008 shares. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia invested in 233 shares or 0% of the stock. Trb Advisors Ltd Partnership invested 3.52% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). 8,556 were accumulated by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). 9,911 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability. Farmers And Merchants Invests Inc has invested 0% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Moreover, Federated Invsts Pa has 0.27% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 816,491 shares. 1.80M were accumulated by Neuberger Berman Lc. Dupont Mngmt Corp has 67,123 shares. Mawer Investment Mgmt reported 1.79% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Foundry Prns Lc reported 2,027 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 5,971 were accumulated by Ameritas Investment Inc. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated reported 1.00M shares stake. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.08% or 450,079 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fin owns 1.82M shares. Sky Invest Gp Ltd Llc holds 5,249 shares. Spears Abacus Advsrs Limited Company stated it has 9,976 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Investments holds 3.07% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 14.05M shares. Bainco Invsts reported 48,270 shares. Dodge & Cox reported 1.28% stake. Wade G W And owns 967 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Excalibur invested 0.42% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Sit Invest Associate accumulated 1.01% or 129,574 shares. Usca Ria Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Oakworth Capital Inc owns 3,198 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Budros Ruhlin & Roe holds 0.67% or 2,497 shares. The New York-based Laurion Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.2% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 1.22M were reported by Great West Life Assurance Company Can. 19,077 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Fund.