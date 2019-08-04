Abrams Bison Investments Holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Has Upped by $19.76 Million; Mastercard (MA) Shareholder Mycio Wealth Partners Cut Its Position by $330,880 as Stock Price Rose

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 35.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc sold 1,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 2,555 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $602,000, down from 3,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $269.45. About 4.25 million shares traded or 21.79% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Abrams Bison Investments Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 34.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Bison Investments Llc bought 130,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 507,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.21M, up from 377,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Bison Investments Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $127.27. About 2.10 million shares traded or 28.89% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: CONVERSATION WITH OPEC AT DINNER WAS `FRUITFUL’; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Pioneer Natural Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N HAD PREVIOUSLY FORECAST 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET OF $2.9 BILLION; 25/04/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY BUYS ASSETS FROM PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES JV; 13/03/2018 – PXD SAYS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 14/05/2018 – VP Hall Jr Gifts 900 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WES; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS STL, IMO, OSH AND HES ARE RELATIVE LOSERS; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – THERE WERE NO INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH FIRE AT COMPRESSOR STATION IN WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – FIRE OCCURRED AT A COMPRESSOR STATION ON MARCH 6 IN PIONEER’S WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN PANHANDLE REGION OF TEXAS

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 5 sales for $28.36 million activity. Mastercard Foundation also sold $2.20 million worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,361 shares. Signature Estate Inv Advsrs Ltd holds 2.16% or 107,260 shares in its portfolio. 135 were accumulated by Focused Wealth Mngmt. Strs Ohio invested 0.84% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Bahl & Gaynor holds 0.02% or 7,775 shares in its portfolio. Somerset Tru stated it has 187 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Conestoga Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 1,785 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated invested in 0.19% or 1,812 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers Incorporated holds 1,106 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Jaffetilchin Invest Prns Limited owns 6,663 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Martin Currie Limited accumulated 29,377 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Tcw Grp Inc accumulated 731,517 shares. Whittier Trust Company owns 28,774 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Lc has 67,815 shares.

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl (VEA) by 56,399 shares to 1.77M shares, valued at $72.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 20,949 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,864 shares, and has risen its stake in Brandywine Rlty Tr (NYSE:BDN).

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Bill for Visa Stock Is Too High Ahead of Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “MasterCard (MA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Summer Heats Up at Mastercard – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

More recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PXD: Waiting For Better Times – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Are Insiders Selling Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Holdings accumulated 0.01% or 15,001 shares. D E Shaw Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 456,526 shares. Susquehanna Intll Llp reported 0% stake. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 1.20M shares. Vigilant Cap Management Ltd stated it has 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Bb&T reported 19,460 shares stake. Winch Advisory Ser Ltd holds 65 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Highland Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.05% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Live Your Vision Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 30 shares. Cibc Corporation reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Exane Derivatives reported 2 shares. Ww Invsts invested in 1.22M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 9,282 shares in its portfolio. Dsam Prtn (London) Limited invested in 50,000 shares. Clean Yield Grp Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD).