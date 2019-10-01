Abrams Bison Investments Holding in Credit Accep Mich (CACC) Lowered by $40.39 Million as Stock Value Declined; Micron Technology (MU) Shareholder Credit Capital Investments Lowered Its Holding by $3.88 Million as Share Value Rose

Credit Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 14.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc sold 102,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 601,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.21 million, down from 703,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $42.74. About 6.01M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $68; 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: MADE MONEY OFF SHORT TESLA, LONG MICRON POSITIONS; 21/05/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $3.12-$3.16, SAW $2.76-$2.90,EST. $2.85; 06/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Rising, Another Netflix Target Hike, Bully for Micron — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – Micron Adds $20 Billion in Value in Best Month Since 2009; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 16/03/2018 – Tech Today: Qualcomm LBO? Micron Options Plays, Apple’s Next A.R. — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profit tops estimates on higher modem chip sales; 21/05/2018 – Micron Hosts Analyst and Investor Event and Updates Guidance for Fiscal Third Quarter; 13/03/2018 – Micron Technology, Inc. vs PRESIDENT AND FELLOWS OF HARVARD COLLEGE | Terminated-Settled | 03/13/2018

Abrams Bison Investments Llc decreased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) by 17.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Bison Investments Llc sold 83,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.40% . The hedge fund held 403,373 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $195.16 million, down from 487,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Bison Investments Llc who had been investing in Credit Accep Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $6.77 during the last trading session, reaching $468.08. About 7,131 shares traded. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 27.26% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Net $120.1M; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ForeScout Technologies, CommerceHub, Newtek Business Services, Credit Acceptance, Akari; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Adj EPS $6.11; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q EPS $6.17; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Rev $295.6M; 10/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE – ADDED NEW LENDER TO WAREHOUSE FACILITY IV & INCREASED AMOUNT OF FACILITY TO $250.0 MLN; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q CONSUMER LOAN UNIT VOL. +18.5%; 29/03/2018 – Credit Acceptance Named to the 2018 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance List by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE; 12/03/2018 Credit Acceptance’s Kathy Kantzer Receives an Inaugural Great Place to Work® for All™ Leadership Award; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2018-2

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts-based Rampart Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.12% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Riverpark Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.02% stake. 148,471 were accumulated by Hrt Fincl. Federated Pa accumulated 908,111 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Hennessy Advisors owns 0.12% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 62,900 shares. Redwood Ltd Liability holds 675,000 shares. Artemis Inv Management Llp has invested 0.87% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Acadian Asset Limited Liability Co reported 428,708 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh invested in 5,723 shares. Moreover, Hap Trading Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 12,266 shares. Gulf Bank (Uk) Limited holds 0.18% or 277,963 shares in its portfolio. 928,531 are owned by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. Eidelman Virant Capital has 63,101 shares for 1.29% of their portfolio. Adell Harriman And Carpenter reported 0% stake. Moreover, Raymond James Tru Na has 0.02% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Credit Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $172.00M and $77.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 45,000 shares to 175,637 shares, valued at $5.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,579 shares, and has risen its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Analysts await Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $8.86 earnings per share, up 17.20% or $1.30 from last year’s $7.56 per share. CACC’s profit will be $166.53 million for 13.21 P/E if the $8.86 EPS becomes a reality.