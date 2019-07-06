Abrams Bison Investments Has Raised Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Position; Overbrook Management Upped Its Citigroup (C) Holding by $699,732

Overbrook Management Corp increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp bought 11,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 526,772 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.78 million, up from 515,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $71.4. About 8.77M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 11/05/2018 – MOVES-Barclays hires Citigroup’s Clements, beefs up US CLO platform; 04/04/2018 – GALICIA, CITI, BAPRO, HSBC, ITAU TO SELL BUENOS AIRES 7-YR BOND; 13/04/2018 – CITI HELD ONTO GAINS IN WALLET SHARE IN INVESTMENT BANKING: CEO; 27/03/2018 – ROKU INC ROKU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $33; 12/04/2018 – CITIGROUP NAMES ANGEL NG AS ITS HONG KONG CEO; 07/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 25/04/2018 – Beach Energy Target Cut 4.2% to A$1.14/Share by Citi; 26/04/2018 – CARVANA CO CVNA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $23; 22/03/2018 – CITI – FIREARMS POLICY WILL APPLY ACROSS FIRM, INCLUDING SMALL BUSINESS, COMMERCIAL & INSTITUTIONAL CLIENTS, CREDIT CARD PARTNERS; 05/04/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: April 5 (Table)

Abrams Bison Investments Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 34.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Bison Investments Llc bought 130,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 507,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.21M, up from 377,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Bison Investments Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $146.52. About 1.07M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.66, EST. $1.50; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Expects Idle Compressors Can Be Used to Reinitiate Production in Late March, Early April; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Eagle Ford Acreage in Atascosa, LaSalle, Live Oak and McMullen Counties, Texas; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FO; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS DVN, ENI, OMV AND PXD ARE RELATIVE WINNERS; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS BIDS FOR EAGLE FORD ASSETS BY MAY: CEO DOVE; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER ASSET SALES WON’T AFFECT LONG-TERM OUTPUT TARGETS: CEO; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q EPS $1.04; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Adj EPS $1.66

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Management Presents at J.P. Morgan Energy Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3 Reasons Why Pioneer Natural Resources Is Still A Great Oil Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Pioneer Natural Resources Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings News Release Date and Conference Call – Business Wire” on March 28, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs Has 4 Top Pick Energy Stocks to Buy as OPEC Cuts Remain in Place – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Retiree Med Tru invested in 380 shares. Advisor Partners Limited Liability stated it has 0.06% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Barclays Public Ltd holds 568,436 shares. 1,804 were accumulated by Schroder Investment Mgmt Group. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley, Virginia-based fund reported 250 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 22,463 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Gulf Interest Bankshares (Uk) Limited has invested 0.11% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). The Germany-based Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.19% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Moreover, Fund Management has 0.04% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 36,405 shares. Argentiere Ag reported 29,000 shares or 1.92% of all its holdings. Comerica Savings Bank reported 33,853 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Fayez Sarofim And Company reported 2,383 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cohen Lawrence B owns 7,062 shares. Amp Ltd holds 104,087 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “FTE Networks Receives Notice of Noncompliance from NYSE American – GlobeNewswire” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup suspended from some Japan bond auctions – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Range-Bound: Fear Of Missing Out Keeps Floor Under Market, But Gains Hard To Come By – Benzinga” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Huntington, Discover Top J.D. Power Customer Surveys on Digital Offerings – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Intelsat rising after Pai expects fall C-band action – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 05, 2019.