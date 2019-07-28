Abrams Bison Investments Has Lowered Its Lennar (LEN) Position by $48.74 Million; As Cnb Finl Pa (CCNE) Shares Rose, Ejf Capital Trimmed Stake

Abrams Bison Investments Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 33.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Bison Investments Llc sold 994,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.95 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.73M, down from 2.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Bison Investments Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $47.63. About 3.00M shares traded or 1.42% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 14/05/2018 – Lennar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Orders, Backlog Boosted by CalAtlantic Acquisition; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Also Elected to Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – QTRLY NEW ORDERS DOLLAR VALUE OF $3.4 BLN – UP 38%; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 02/04/2018 – Lennar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: On Track to Meet $365M Synergy Target in 2019; 23/05/2018 – Amazon and Lennar team up to show and sell smart home tech; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Adds Arris, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts Lennar: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Lennar Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividends

Ejf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cnb Finl Corp Pa (CCNE) by 28.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc sold 16,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.48% with the market. The hedge fund held 41,221 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, down from 58,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Cnb Finl Corp Pa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $428.89M market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $28.22. About 20,447 shares traded or 9.82% up from the average. CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) has declined 7.66% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CCNE News: 16/04/2018 – CNB Financial PA 1Q EPS 46c; 22/04/2018 – DJ CNB Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCNE); 08/05/2018 – CNB FINANCIAL ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER DIVIDEND; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ternium S.A, CNB Financial, Barrick Gold, New York Mortgage Trust, Ascendi; 09/03/2018 CZECH CENTRAL BANK SAYS PUBLISHED FIGURES REPRESENT ANTI-INFLATIONARY RISK TO CNB’S FORECAST; 28/03/2018 – CNB Computers Purchases CVP Automated Packing Solution and ProShip Shipping Software; 29/03/2018 – CEE MARKETS-Crown firms after CNB says slow appreciation could lead to faster tightening; 05/05/2018 – DJ CNB Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNBW); 10/04/2018 – CZECH CENTRAL BANK SAYS PUBLISHED DATA REMAIN THE BIGGEST ANTI-INFLATIONARY RISK TO CNB’S CURRENT FORECAST

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waterfront Capital Ptnrs Ltd has invested 1.34% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt has 0.07% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Tudor Et Al owns 23,862 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise holds 579,978 shares. Of Vermont invested 0% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). California-based Destination Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Private Advisor Limited Liability Corporation reported 4,762 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.01% or 39,776 shares. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Commonwealth Natl Bank Of has 0.01% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Leuthold Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 93,794 shares. Valley National Advisers has invested 0.04% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Rhumbline Advisers reported 516,671 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 443 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap reported 105,600 shares.

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64B and $837.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacific City Financial Corp by 735,798 shares to 1.46M shares, valued at $25.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 103,738 shares in the quarter, for a total of 550,802 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern First Bancshares In (NASDAQ:SFST).

