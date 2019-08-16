Abrams Bison Investments Has Lowered Its Lennar (LEN) Position as Stock Value Declined; Spectrum Management Group Decreased Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake by $503,500 as Stock Price Declined

Spectrum Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 9.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 88,566 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78 million, down from 98,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $47.04. About 12.97 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 21/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 99–TAC-18-49346 Cisco Switches and Transceiver Modules – 36C10B18Q2742; 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY; 17/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Says Overall Strategy Is Working (Video); 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE

Abrams Bison Investments Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 33.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Bison Investments Llc sold 994,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 1.95 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.73M, down from 2.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Bison Investments Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $48.56. About 1.72 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – BOARD HAS ELECTED STUART MILLER, RICK BECKWITT, JON JAFFE, BRUCE GROSS AND DIANE BESSETTE TO NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS WITH COMPANY; 09/04/2018 – Lennar Partners with Blend to Introduce Eagle Digital Mortgage Platform; 11/04/2018 – Lennar Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividends; 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HLDR GAMCO DISAGREES WITH ISS DUAL CLASS RECOMMENDATION; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CEO; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Net $136.2M; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Rev $2.98B; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Plans to Use New Tech for Mortgage Applications; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Backlog $7.7B, Up 118%; 19/03/2018 Moody’s Withdraws Ratings on CalAtlantic Group, Inc

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/26/2019: TYPE, GOOG, GOOGL, TWTR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/12/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, GOOGL, DXC, RDCM – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Walmart, Macy’s, Cisco Systems, and Tilray – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why General Electric Stock Is a Better Buy Following Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Spectrum Management Group Inc, which manages about $448.94 million and $334.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 29,155 shares to 32,971 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 12,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,007 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Quebec – Canada-based Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd has invested 0.02% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Northwest Inv Counselors Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.61% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 76,865 shares. Strategic Glob Advsr Ltd has 0.86% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 75,749 shares. Bailard holds 382,626 shares or 1.28% of its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Ltd Llc, Delaware-based fund reported 361,235 shares. Pioneer Comml Bank N A Or has invested 3.33% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Yorktown Mgmt holds 50,000 shares. Joel Isaacson And Lc has 0.39% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Stadion Money Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Twin Management has 1.01% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Redwood Invests Ltd Liability Co owns 0.83% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 210,356 shares. Moreover, Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj has 0.96% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Profund Lc invested in 377,559 shares or 0.98% of the stock. Franklin Street Advsr Incorporated Nc accumulated 427,178 shares. Cls Invests Lc stated it has 2,744 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Retiree Tru invested in 0.05% or 1,103 shares. Moreover, Fdx Advsrs Inc has 0.02% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 10,869 shares. Waterfront Ptnrs Lc has 187,188 shares for 1.34% of their portfolio. Bb&T Securities Ltd Company reported 0.06% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Blume Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Palisade Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com Nj invested in 11,147 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Lmr Ptnrs Llp reported 13,099 shares. Fishman Jay A Mi holds 31,050 shares. 12,698 were accumulated by First Interstate Bancshares. First Republic Mgmt stated it has 7,415 shares. Meritage holds 194,038 shares. Factory Mutual Insurance invested in 0.18% or 297,800 shares. Franklin Resources stated it has 3.33M shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 9,690 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.