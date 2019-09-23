Abrams Bison Investments Has Lowered Credit Accep Mich (CACC) Holding by $40.39 Million; Lowes Cos (LOW) Holder Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Cut Position by $500,000 as Share Value Declined

Abrams Bison Investments Llc decreased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) by 17.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Bison Investments Llc sold 83,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.40% . The hedge fund held 403,373 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $195.16 million, down from 487,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Bison Investments Llc who had been investing in Credit Accep Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $3.95 during the last trading session, reaching $478.51. About 54,903 shares traded. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 27.26% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 17/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q EPS $6.17; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2018-2; 23/04/2018 – DJ Credit Acceptance Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CACC); 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Net $120.1M; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q CONSUMER LOAN UNIT VOL. +18.5%; 29/03/2018 – Credit Acceptance Named to the 2018 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance List by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Rev $295.6M; 10/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Increase of Revolving Secured Warehouse Facility

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.52 million, down from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $110.65. About 3.30M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q Gross Margin 34.63%; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Encouraged by Strong Sales in May; 26/03/2018 – Home improvement chain Lowe’s CEO to retire; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s: Board Initiates Search for Successor to CEO Niblock; 06/03/2018 – RBA’s Lowe Reiterates `No Strong Case’ for Interest-Rate Move; 01/05/2018 – LOWE: FRIDAY’S SOMP FORECASTS WILL ONLY CONTAIN SMALL CHANGES; 30/05/2018 – Richland Source: Living History Days offers colonial period peak June 2 at Lowe-Volk Park; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: STILL EARLY DAYS, BUT CHINESE MEASURES ARE HAVING POSITIVE EFFECT ON FINANCIAL SYSTEM; 24/04/2018 – US Federal Government Authorizes Complaint Against Lowe Enterprises’ Terranea Resort Alleging Labor Law Violations, Says UNITE HERE; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – GE LIGHTING WILL BECOME ONLY NATIONWIDE SUPPLIER TO LOWE’S U.S. CONSUMER RETAIL OUTLETS FOR LIGHT BULBS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. WARDELL LISA W had bought 250 shares worth $23,725. 2,030 shares valued at $200,342 were bought by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $557.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc (NYSE:PBI) by 95,000 shares to 105,000 shares, valued at $449,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.05B for 20.34 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $8.86 earnings per share, up 17.20% or $1.30 from last year’s $7.56 per share. CACC’s profit will be $166.53M for 13.50 P/E if the $8.86 EPS becomes a reality.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold CACC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 10.09 million shares or 3.88% more from 9.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.