Abrams Bison Investments Has Lifted Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake by $13.59 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Tristate Cap Hldgs (TSC) Holder Second Curve Capital Trimmed Its Stake by $1.40 Million

Abrams Bison Investments Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 7.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Bison Investments Llc bought 55,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 767,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.65 million, up from 712,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Bison Investments Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $265.9. About 5.34M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc (TSC) by 8.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 782,508 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.99 million, down from 852,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $603.23M market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $20.55. About 72,111 shares traded. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) has declined 14.34% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.77% the S&P500. Some Historical TSC News: 18/04/2018 – TriState Capital 1Q EPS 36c; 04/05/2018 – TriState Cap Closes Acquisition of About $1.06B of Columbia Partners Assets; 21/05/2018 – Tristate News: Obamas announce Netflix deal; 26/03/2018 – TRISTATE HOLDINGS LTD – FY REVENUE HK$1.92 BLN VS HK$2.25 BLN; 23/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Tristate Holdings Ltd. On Other; 20/04/2018 – TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC TSC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Advisers Trust Buys 1.2% of TriState Capital; 20/04/2018 – DJ TriState Capital Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSC); 18/04/2018 – TriState Capital 1Q Rev $37.3M; 14/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Tristate Holdings Ltd

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $3.91 million was made by BURKE RICHARD T on Thursday, January 17. 6,430 shares were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III, worth $1.50M. $1.33 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was sold by BALLARD WILLIAM C JR.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mairs & owns 1.59% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 530,171 shares. Thomasville Bankshares holds 0.07% or 1,552 shares in its portfolio. Trust Company Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 0.14% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0.05% or 2,098 shares in its portfolio. Brinker Capital Inc invested 0.39% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). First Business Fincl Ser Inc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 4,676 shares. Scholtz And Co Limited Liability Company holds 3.47% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 21,061 shares. Cwm Llc invested in 43,426 shares. Moreover, Interocean Limited Co has 0.03% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,353 shares. Montecito Savings Bank And Tru holds 1,413 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Plancorp Limited Liability, Missouri-based fund reported 6,717 shares. 14,095 are owned by Pennsylvania Trust. Boston Family Office Limited Liability stated it has 0.04% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Lsv Asset has invested 0.02% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Drexel Morgan & Co reported 1,433 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold TSC shares while 32 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 20.82 million shares or 0.09% more from 20.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock holds 4.07 million shares. Elk Creek Prns Limited Com accumulated 286,733 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Sterling Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 100,970 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase &, New York-based fund reported 62,136 shares. The Connecticut-based Aqr Limited Liability has invested 0% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Brandywine Invest Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0% or 33,210 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 11,549 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Virginia-based Fj Capital Management Lc has invested 0.76% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Banc Funds Company Limited Liability holds 1.35 million shares or 2.05% of its portfolio. Invesco Ltd owns 0% invested in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) for 30,524 shares. Secor Capital Advisors Lp owns 51,137 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Co has 85,826 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Bank Of Montreal Can reported 10,073 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% or 37,567 shares in its portfolio.

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33M and $131.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:CASH) by 67,000 shares to 570,931 shares, valued at $11.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 34,218 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $728,143 activity. Seidel Richard B. also bought $51,743 worth of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) on Friday, February 1. Dolan James J. bought $100,000 worth of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) on Tuesday, May 21. 1,000 shares valued at $26,400 were bought by Demas David J on Friday, June 14.