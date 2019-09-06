Abrams Bison Investments Has Lifted Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding by $13.59 Million; American Financial Group 401 Retirement & Savings Plan Position in American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Has Trimmed by $11.57 Million as Valuation Rose

American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan sold 120,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 2.69M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259.14 million, down from 2.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $103.83. About 383,233 shares traded or 8.57% up from the average. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 09/03/2018 Betty Shepherd Named Divisional Senior Vice President at Great American Insurance Group; 30/05/2018 – American Financial at Morgan Stanley Conference Jun 12; 21/04/2018 – DJ American Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFG); 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Backs FY18 Core Net Operating EPS $7.90-$8.40; 30/05/2018 – American Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 04/05/2018 – Bill Gates: The American financial aid system is failing students; 05/04/2018 – American Financial Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 09/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Exchange Offering a High Quality Portfolio Consisting of 15 North American Financial Service; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN FINANCIAL 1Q CORE OPER EPS $2.42, EST. $1.94; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group 1Q Net $145M

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.95 EPS, down 10.96% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.19 per share. AFG’s profit will be $175.39 million for 13.31 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.12 actual EPS reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AFG shares while 106 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 54.18 million shares or 4.11% less from 56.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Gulf Intll Bankshares (Uk) Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Investec Asset Mngmt North America Inc invested in 17,591 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Citigroup holds 0.01% or 120,477 shares. Shelton Mgmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Amalgamated Comml Bank stated it has 14,397 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Co holds 5,711 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The Delaware-based Dupont Mngmt has invested 0.01% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Clearbridge Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt reported 72,301 shares stake. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca accumulated 35 shares or 0% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 793 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nomura Asset Management holds 0.02% or 17,655 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 4,636 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 7,521 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

More notable recent American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “American Financial co-CEO, FC Cincinnati owner divests another $10 million in stock – Cincinnati Business Courier” on May 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “American Financial Group Inc (AFG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Atlas Financial Holdings Announces Strategic and NASDAQ Listing Update – Business Wire” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “American Financial co-CEO, FC Cincinnati owner sells $17 million in company stock – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Share Price Is Up 72% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64 million worth of stock.