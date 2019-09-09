Abrams Bison Investments Has Lifted Holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by $19.76 Million as Stock Value Declined; Boys Arnold & Co Decreased Its Cvs Health (CVS) Stake as Valuation Declined

Abrams Bison Investments Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 34.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Bison Investments Llc bought 130,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 507,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.21M, up from 377,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Bison Investments Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $132. About 1.67M shares traded or 10.92% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO – FIRE RESULTED IN EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO WEST PANHANDLE FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Sees 2018 Production 312 Mboe/Day-322 Mboe/Da; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – THERE WERE NO INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH FIRE AT COMPRESSOR STATION IN WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER CONFIDENT OUTPUT WILL FLOW UNINTERRUPTED AT GOOD PRICES; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources: Production Shut in at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTING TO EXPORT 100% OF PERMIAN OUTPUT LAST THIS YR; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- SHALE EXECUTIVES’ MEETING WITH OPEC OFFICIALS “COLLEGIAL” AND FOCUSED ON SUPPLYING GLOBAL OIL DEMAND -PIONEER CEO; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS CONSIDERING ADDING MORE PERMIAN DRILLING RIGS LATER IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES MITIGATING MOST SERVICE-COST INFLATION; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Fire Resulted in Extensive Damage to the Facility

Boys Arnold & Co Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 7.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc sold 6,037 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 69,958 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77 million, down from 75,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $63.68. About 7.20 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 EPS, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.25 billion for 8.99 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $667.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 8,325 shares to 13,800 shares, valued at $645,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 7,383 shares in the quarter, for a total of 179,369 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $60,505 activity.