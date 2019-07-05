Abrams Bison Investments Has Increased Its Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) as Valuation Declined; Holder Gladius Capital Management LP Lifted Texas Instrs (TXN) Position

Abrams Bison Investments Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 7.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Bison Investments Llc bought 55,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 767,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.65M, up from 712,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Bison Investments Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $246.99. About 1.98 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Gladius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 21.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp bought 1,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 7,976 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $846.00 million, up from 6,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $115.75. About 2.06 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Chipmakers Get After-hours Boost Following Texas Instruments Earnings Beat — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 19/04/2018 – Boston Semi Equipment Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “‘Fast Money’ Traders Share Their Catch-Up Picks – Benzinga” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Miss UnitedHealth Group’s (NYSE:UNH) Impressive 208% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Pelosi’s New Medicare Plan Could Crater PBM Stocks – GuruFocus.com” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why UnitedHealth’s Stock Will Continue Rebounding – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 15, 2019.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. Shares for $1.50M were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1. BALLARD WILLIAM C JR also sold $1.33 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares. $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roanoke Asset Corporation, New York-based fund reported 9,330 shares. Randolph invested 3.39% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability Com invested 1.03% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Connor Clark And Lunn Invest has invested 0.35% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 551,259 shares stake. Advisory Research Inc invested in 0.52% or 109,417 shares. Gladius Cap Limited Partnership has 0% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 27,579 shares. Macquarie Gru Ltd reported 874,220 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.25% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Accredited Invsts owns 12,712 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) holds 9,648 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. First Fin State Bank holds 6,465 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Federated Pa holds 87,461 shares. Ghp Investment Advsrs has 0.44% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 13,678 shares. Richard Bernstein Lc reported 0.43% stake.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “6 Chip Stocks Staring At Big Headwinds in 2019 – Investorplace.com” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Texas Instruments’ Routine Excellence – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Despite Big Market Gains, Technology Sector Expected To See Q2 Earnings Drop – Benzinga” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Texas Instruments Earnings: TXN Stock Gains on Q4 Earnings Beat – Nasdaq” published on January 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Chewy IPO, Lululemon And Tesla On Tap – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 08, 2019.

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61B and $1811.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (Put) by 5,300 shares to 82,100 shares, valued at $15.75B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,857 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,351 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).