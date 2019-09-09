Abrams Bison Investments Has Cut Stake in Credit Accep Mich (CACC) by $73.85 Million; Bruker (BRKR) Shareholder Pdt Partners Has Lifted Position

Pdt Partners Llc increased its stake in Bruker Corp (BRKR) by 4.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc bought 8,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.59% . The hedge fund held 189,100 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.27M, up from 180,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Bruker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $42.38. About 263,997 shares traded. Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) has risen 56.17% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKR News: 17/04/2018 – BRUKER BUYS NANOIR CO. ANASYS INSTRUMENTS; 14/03/2018 – BRUKER NAMES GERALD HERMAN AS INTERIM CFO; 24/04/2018 – Bruker Introduces Contour LS-K 3D Optical Profiler; 20/04/2018 – Bruker Introduces Bologna Workflow for Rapid and Cost-Effective Clinical Microbiology Diagnosis of Bloodstream Infections with; 26/04/2018 – Bruker Appoints Falko Busse as President of the Bruker BioSpin Group; 10/04/2018 – Bruker Launches New FT-IR R&D Spectrometer INVENIO™; 20/04/2018 – FDA OKS MARKETING FOR NEW BRUKER MALDI BIOTYPER CA SYSTEM USE; 17/04/2018 – Bruker Acquires NanoIR Company Anasys Instruments; 03/05/2018 – Bruker Corp 1Q EPS 17c; 20/04/2018 – Bruker Introduces Bologna Workflow for Rapid and Cost-Effective Clinical Microbiology Diagnosis of Bloodstream Infections with Broad Species Coverage

Abrams Bison Investments Llc decreased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) by 25.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Bison Investments Llc sold 163,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.40% . The hedge fund held 487,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $220.09M, down from 650,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Bison Investments Llc who had been investing in Credit Accep Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.67B market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $13.32 during the last trading session, reaching $460.36. About 42,212 shares traded. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 27.26% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q EPS $6.17; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Adj EPS $6.11; 17/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ForeScout Technologies, CommerceHub, Newtek Business Services, Credit Acceptance, Akari; 23/04/2018 – DJ Credit Acceptance Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CACC); 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q REV. $295.6M, EST. $293.6M; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q CONSUMER LOAN UNIT VOL. +18.5%; 24/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Completion of $450.0 Million Asset-Backed Financing; 12/03/2018 Credit Acceptance’s Kathy Kantzer Receives an Inaugural Great Place to Work® for All™ Leadership Award; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2018-2

More notable recent Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Bruker acquires PMOD Technologies – Seeking Alpha" on July 08, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: "Bruker Announces Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire" published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "If You Had Bought Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 92% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance" on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "Haemonetics on a High Owing to Firm Plasma Arm, Global Growth – Nasdaq" published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Here's Why Bruker (BRKR) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99 billion and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 29,252 shares to 277,391 shares, valued at $11.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) by 4,432 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,799 shares, and cut its stake in Shake Shack Inc.

Analysts await Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $8.86 EPS, up 17.20% or $1.30 from last year’s $7.56 per share. CACC’s profit will be $166.78M for 12.99 P/E if the $8.86 EPS becomes a reality.

