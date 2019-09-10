Abrams Bison Investments Cut Its Position in Lennar (LEN) by $48.74 Million; As Oshkosh Com (OSK) Valuation Rose, Tributary Capital Management Has Lowered Position by $555,000

Tributary Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oshkosh Corp Com (OSK) by 35.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc sold 7,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 13,425 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, down from 20,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oshkosh Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $75.93. About 324,429 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 09/04/2018 – OSHKOSH – UNDER AMENDMENT, TO TRANSITION FROM SECURED FACILITIES UNDER EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT TO UNSECURED FACILITIES UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Oshkosh $300m WNG 10Y; IPT +187.5 Area; 24/04/2018 – Oshkosh Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q EPS $1.47; 09/05/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – WITH APPOINTMENT OF GENERAL ODIERNO, OSHKOSH CORPORATION HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh Sees FY EPS $5.10-EPS $5.55; 09/05/2018 – Retired General Raymond T. Odierno Appointed to Oshkosh Corporation Board of Directors; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 23/04/2018 – DJ Oshkosh Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSK); 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q Net $110.8M

Abrams Bison Investments Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 33.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Bison Investments Llc sold 994,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 1.95 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.73 million, down from 2.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Bison Investments Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $52.89. About 1.48 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Orders, Backlog Boosted by CalAtlantic Acquisition; 12/04/2018 – Former HHS Secretary Donna Shalala Steps Down From Lennar Board Due to Bid for U.S. House Seat in Florida; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Stuart Miller Continues As Executive Chairman; 04/04/2018 – Lennar Hires Wells Fargo, Deutsche Bank to Advise on Strategic Alternatives for Rialto Capital Unit; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Rick Beckwitt CEO; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WAS ALSO ELECTED TO LENNAR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: On Track to Meet $365M Synergy Target in 2019; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Remain Positive on Housing Industry Outlook in General

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold OSK shares while 118 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 60.16 million shares or 2.34% less from 61.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited accumulated 896,348 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 47,561 shares stake. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 207,230 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Toth Financial Advisory Corporation reported 92 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wellington Mgmt Group Llp reported 0% stake. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt Corporation invested in 37,800 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Retirement Systems Of Alabama owns 175,272 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Adage Cap Prtn Grp Inc Lc reported 249,228 shares. Moreover, Bailard Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 4,515 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Co holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 356,559 shares. Kemnay Advisory Inc invested in 13,512 shares. Principal Fincl Gp owns 318,307 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Co has 95,500 shares. Donaldson Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 36,142 shares.

Analysts await Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 6.74% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.78 per share. OSK’s profit will be $127.47 million for 9.99 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.72 actual earnings per share reported by Oshkosh Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.15% negative EPS growth.

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 29,826 shares to 251,535 shares, valued at $12.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 60,457 shares in the quarter, for a total of 533,025 shares, and has risen its stake in Callon Petroleum Co (NYSE:CPE).

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $407.01M for 10.02 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glob Endowment Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Montgomery Invest Mngmt accumulated 136,932 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd has 0.01% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 4,594 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd invested in 576,778 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 58,665 shares. Salem Inv Counselors accumulated 237,471 shares or 1.13% of the stock. Axa has 0% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 6,056 shares. Rwc Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 919,106 shares. Oppenheimer And Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Nordea Mgmt invested in 69,542 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 281,443 are held by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Nomura Holdg, a Japan-based fund reported 600,267 shares. Ruffer Ltd Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 45,798 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 322,450 shares. Inv Of Virginia Limited Liability invested in 0.31% or 26,351 shares.

