Abrams Bison Investments Cut Its Position in Credit Accep Mich (CACC) by $40.39 Million as Share Price Declined; Scholtz & Company Trimmed Its Position in Guidewire Software (GWRE) as Shares Declined

Scholtz & Company Llc decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 52.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc sold 14,571 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 13,014 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32M, down from 27,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $109.2. About 74,364 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF $200M; 28/03/2018 – From Hunted to Hunter: Guidewire Cologne Insurance Forum Considers Turning Digitalisation Challenges to Advantage; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 51c-Loss 46c; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces 2018.1 Release of P&C Insurance Industry Platform; 26/04/2018 – Guidewire Software Announces Prelude Software as a New Solution Partner; 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire lnsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE $644.0 MLN – $650.0 MLN; 04/04/2018 – VERTI Selects Single Platform With Guidewire Core and Data Products; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS OF THE $300 MLN NOTES OFFERING TO PAY COST OF CERTAIN CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS

Abrams Bison Investments Llc decreased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) by 17.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Bison Investments Llc sold 83,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.40% . The hedge fund held 403,373 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $195.16M, down from 487,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Bison Investments Llc who had been investing in Credit Accep Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $493.69. About 3,677 shares traded. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 27.26% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold CACC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 10.09 million shares or 3.88% more from 9.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cadence Management Limited Liability has 0.17% invested in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) for 3,542 shares. Cibc Asset Management invested in 0% or 698 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) for 1.12M shares. Hsbc Plc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) for 114,405 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Llc invested in 64,485 shares. Blair William Company Il holds 11,416 shares. Axa holds 0.19% or 102,674 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.02% invested in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 47,003 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0.04% invested in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) for 2,310 shares. Aperio Gp holds 0% or 2,229 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Resources Incorporated invested in 566 shares or 0% of the stock. Covey Capital Advsrs invested in 2,350 shares or 1.36% of the stock. Alberta Invest Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC).

Analysts await Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $8.86 EPS, up 17.20% or $1.30 from last year’s $7.56 per share. CACC’s profit will be $166.54M for 13.93 P/E if the $8.86 EPS becomes a reality.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $212,324 activity.

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60 million and $154.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1,723 shares to 29,312 shares, valued at $6.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 15,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Tactile Systems Technology.