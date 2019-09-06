Abrams Bison Investments Boosted Stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by $19.76 Million as Market Value Declined; Mastec (MTZ) Shareholder Sg Capital Management Raised Holding by $11.73 Million

Abrams Bison Investments Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 34.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Bison Investments Llc bought 130,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 507,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.21 million, up from 377,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Bison Investments Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $126.6. About 207,759 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTING TO EXPORT 100% OF PERMIAN OUTPUT LAST THIS YR; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FO; 16/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources: Production Shut in at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS PERMIAN PRODUCTION TO GROW AS MUCH AS 24% 2018; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.66, EST. $1.50; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL – EXPECTS MANY IDLE COMPRESSORS CAN BE UTILIZED TO REINITIATE PRODUCTION FROM WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WES; 13/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $218

Sg Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 48.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc bought 244,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The hedge fund held 744,288 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.80M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $64.26. About 117,450 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $60,505 activity.

