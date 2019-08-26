Abrams Bison Investments Boosted Position in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $13.59 Million; As Pepsico (PEP) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Bislett Management Has Lowered Its Position

Bislett Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.58 million, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $131.25. About 324,134 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Abrams Bison Investments Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 7.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Bison Investments Llc bought 55,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 767,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.65M, up from 712,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Bison Investments Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $232.1. About 393,876 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 21.88 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.03% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.44% or 5.53 million shares. Private Wealth Advsrs reported 0.39% stake. First Business Financial reported 3,144 shares. Murphy Capital Management, New Jersey-based fund reported 48,952 shares. Chemung Canal Trust holds 2.79% or 95,420 shares. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Co has invested 0.08% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company stated it has 474,000 shares. Etrade Capital Management Ltd has 52,774 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Voloridge Investment Management Limited holds 0.04% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 9,563 shares. Cadence Bankshares Na owns 15,986 shares. Jaffetilchin Inv Prtnrs Ltd Com owns 1,926 shares. Jnba Advsrs has invested 0.09% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). First Heartland Consultants Incorporated invested in 3,768 shares. Addenda reported 34,055 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. Shares for $1.50M were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.