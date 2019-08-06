Abner Herrman & Brock Has Boosted Cisco Systems (CSCO) Position By $6.51 Million; Trico Bancshares Has 1.13 Sentiment

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc increased Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) stake by 65.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc acquired 122,870 shares as Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Abner Herrman & Brock Llc holds 310,464 shares with $16.76 million value, up from 187,594 last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc now has $219.90B valuation. The stock decreased 3.53% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $51.37. About 29.93M shares traded or 38.24% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup; 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/16/2018; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 65C; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Cash, Equivalents, Investments $54.4B; 01/05/2018 – BI UK: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr

Trico Bancshares (TCBK) investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.24, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 52 hedge funds started new and increased holdings, while 46 cut down and sold equity positions in Trico Bancshares. The hedge funds in our database now own: 18.09 million shares, up from 17.85 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Trico Bancshares in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 37 Increased: 38 New Position: 14.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What the Acacia Acquisition Means for Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: VLO, AVGO, CSCO – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Stock Investors Party Like Itâ€™s 1999. Itâ€™s Not. – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity. $557,404 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was bought by BUSH WESLEY G.

Among 13 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.40’s average target is 7.85% above currents $51.37 stock price. Cisco Systems had 17 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, June 25. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 16. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 14. Citigroup maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Thursday, February 14. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $56 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, March 25. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Tuesday, July 30. Raymond James maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Thursday, June 20. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $60 target. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Thursday, February 14. Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, February 12 report. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, February 14 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wharton Business Grp holds 1.55% or 278,205 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Gru Incorporated invested 0.75% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Monetary Group Incorporated has invested 0.18% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sandy Spring Bancorporation stated it has 0.95% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Old Republic Intl accumulated 1.70M shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru accumulated 1.08% or 15,000 shares. Altfest L J & Company invested in 0.5% or 10,651 shares. Motco has invested 1.23% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Tru Asset Mngmt Lc owns 4,524 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. The New York-based Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Dumont & Blake Invest Limited Liability Com has 50,341 shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc has 920,834 shares for 1.12% of their portfolio. Hartford Financial Management Inc accumulated 2,600 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Anchor Capital Advsr Ltd accumulated 0.05% or 46,233 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc has invested 0.28% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc decreased Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) stake by 27,924 shares to 88,496 valued at $3.74 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) stake by 31,788 shares and now owns 110,657 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.

The stock decreased 3.10% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $35.62. About 68,419 shares traded or 14.39% up from the average. TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) has declined 2.43% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TCBK News: 22/03/2018 – MagneGas, Trico Expect to Close Transaction Within 3-5 Business Days; 04/04/2018 – MAGNEGAS COMPLETES PURCHASE OF TRICO WELDING SUPPLY; 22/03/2018 – MAGNEGAS TO BUY TRICO WELDING SUPPLIES, IN N CA; 22/03/2018 MagneGas To Acquire Trico Welding Supplies, Inc. In Northern California; 04/04/2018 – MagneGas Completes Acquisition Of Trico Welding Supply; 22/03/2018 – MAGNEGAS TO BUY TRICO WELDING SUPPLIES, IN NORTHERN CALIFORNIA

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. holds 1.58% of its portfolio in TriCo Bancshares for 219,805 shares. Heartland Advisors Inc owns 377,320 shares or 1.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc has 0.97% invested in the company for 506,847 shares. The New York-based Walthausen & Co. Llc has invested 0.72% in the stock. Ironwood Investment Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 19,356 shares.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding firm for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to retail clients and small to medium-sized businesses in Northern and Central California. The company has market cap of $1.09 billion. It accepts demand, savings, money market rate deposit accounts, and time deposits; and provides residential and commercial real estate mortgage, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and real estate construction loans. It has a 12.83 P/E ratio. The firm also offers installment note collection services; issues cashierÂ’s checks; sells travelers checks; and provides safe deposit boxes and other customary banking services.

More notable recent TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “TriCo (TCBK) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “TriCo Bancshares Announces Quarterly Results – Business Wire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Worth Buying TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) For Its 2.0% Dividend Yield? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “TriCo Bancshares Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for TCBK – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $136,629 activity.

Analysts await TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 39.62% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.53 per share. TCBK’s profit will be $22.58 million for 12.03 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by TriCo Bancshares for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.33% negative EPS growth.