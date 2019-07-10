Abner Herrman & Brock Has Lowered Its Citigroup (C) Stake as Valuation Rose; Taconic Capital Advisors LP Raised Its Cvs Health (CVS) Stake by $19.35 Million

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 365% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp bought 365,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 465,000 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.08M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $54.81. About 1.30 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 22.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold 31,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,657 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.89 million, down from 142,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $70.82. About 5.11 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 19/04/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO ADM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $49; 20/03/2018 – GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD SAYS J.P. MORGAN, CREDIT SUISSE, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 17/05/2018 – H.K. SFC FINES CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS ASIA HK$57M FOR SPONSOR; 04/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 28/05/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 9.4% in 2018, Citi Leads; 22/05/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: May 22 (Table); 28/03/2018 – Citi appoints Cecilia Ronan as new Irish head; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.61; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace Asia Adds Citigroup, Exits UBS, Cuts Amazon: 13F

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. Hu W. Bradford sold $348,343 worth of stock.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 EPS, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.25B for 9.62 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.22% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Payden Rygel, California-based fund reported 243,650 shares. Motco, a Texas-based fund reported 1,197 shares. Kentucky Retirement System invested in 0.62% or 102,810 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Intact Invest has invested 0.28% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Capwealth Advisors invested in 331,075 shares or 3.16% of the stock. B Riley Wealth Mngmt reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Godshalk Welsh Cap Mgmt stated it has 6,275 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Advisory Alpha Llc has invested 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Boston Common Asset Mngmt Ltd Company owns 135,020 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 85,437 shares. Cornercap Counsel invested in 90,885 shares or 0.78% of the stock. 14,794 are owned by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Inc. Sageworth Company holds 0.01% or 1,827 shares. Yorktown Mgmt And Rech Inc reported 0.74% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $648.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 21,778 shares to 137,183 shares, valued at $21.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 3,417 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,948 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roanoke Asset Management New York stated it has 47,550 shares or 1.19% of all its holdings. Norinchukin Comml Bank The invested 0.22% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Pacific Glob Invest Mngmt Company, California-based fund reported 7,971 shares. Cullen Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 537,458 are owned by Aperio Gp Limited Co. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership stated it has 644,845 shares. Highland Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 6,000 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 346,768 shares. Uss accumulated 45,827 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ing Groep Nv has 51,121 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Harris Assoc Lp has 1.22% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Fjarde Ap owns 443,800 shares. Seatown Pte Limited has invested 1.21% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). American Assets Inv Mgmt Lc owns 0.3% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 35,000 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Grp holds 4,768 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W. 2,000 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $105,600 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. On Monday, March 11 the insider BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800. The insider MERLO LARRY J sold 166,368 shares worth $10.73M.