Abner Herrman & Brock Decreased Its Boeing Co/The (BA) Stake by $790,194; Stock Price Declined; As Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Holder Schafer Cullen Capital Management Cut Stake by $4.42 Million

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold 2,074 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,401 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.96 million, down from 88,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $345. About 4.44M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/05/2018 – FRENCH GOVERNMENT SAYS WILL CLOSELY WATCH WTO APPEALS BODY’S DECISION IN 2019 ON US AID TO BOEING; 04/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS TALKS WITH BOEING HAVE YET TO REACH A CONFORTABLE SITUATION FOR ALL PARTS, INCLUDING THE BRAZILIAN GOVERNMENT; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Trade-Case Win Prompts New Trump Threat of EU Sanctions; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Signs Letter of Intent for Buying 10 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner Aircraft; 09/05/2018 – Boeing eyes hefty loss over Iran sanctions; 16/04/2018 – Boeing 787’s Range Capped by FAA Following Latest Rolls Glitch; 09/03/2018 – St. Louis Post-Dispatch: EXCLUSIVE: Trump to tout tax cuts at Boeing in St. Louis on Wednesday; 10/04/2018 – BOEING, EMBRAER ARE GETTING CLOSER TO A DEAL: BRAZIL MINISTER; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Awarded $427 Million Defense Logistics Agency Contract; 18/04/2018 – WestJet to ‘accelerate’ fan blade inspections following fatal Southwest accident

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc sold 37,779 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.17M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.64M, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm; 18/05/2018 – Kahuna Ventures at Work on $1.5 Billion Worth of Natural Gas Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 25/04/2018 – Determine, Inc., a Top-Ranked Source-to-Pay Innovator, Puts State-of-the-Art Cloud Platform on Display at ISM2018; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Hires RSA Vet As New Enterprise Cybersecurity GM; 26/04/2018 – The Joint Corp. to Host Conference Call on Thursday, May 10, to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Cloud Has Business Booming Again; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 22/05/2018 – Interstate Hotels & Resorts lgnites its Digital Leadership by Landing One of the Most Extraordinary Sales & Marketing Minds in Hospitality; 24/04/2018 – Argentine Energy Company Goes Paperless with Xplore XSLATE B10 Fully Rugged Tablets; 17/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their weaknesses

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $648.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 65,174 shares to 73,134 shares, valued at $3.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 3,417 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,948 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. 8,500 shares valued at $3.49 million were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. Another trade for 2,916 shares valued at $1.20 million was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million worth of stock or 19,500 shares. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50 million worth of stock.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analyst Explains Why Boeing’s $4.9B Charge Announcement Is Encouraging – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Trump: Qatar Buying ‘Large Numbers’ Of Boeing Planes – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Boeingâ€™s 6-Month Deliveries Plunge by More Than a Third – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “In The Thick Of It: Bank Results Highlight Morning, With NFLX At Center Screen Late – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst Likes Southwest Airlines Earnings Print – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincoln National has 0.13% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 8,461 shares. Mckinley Cap Mgmt Lc Delaware reported 4,295 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.96% stake. Kings Point Cap holds 30,047 shares or 2.28% of its portfolio. Roffman Miller Pa holds 4.35% or 100,123 shares. Howe Rusling Inc owns 2,632 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Millennium Limited Company holds 0.15% or 269,554 shares in its portfolio. Fiduciary Serv Of The Southwest Tx holds 4.37% or 39,360 shares in its portfolio. Amer Century Companies owns 1.93M shares. Strategic Fincl Service holds 0.38% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 7,205 shares. Centre Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 16,640 shares. Westover Capital Advisors Limited Company has invested 1.57% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc holds 2,410 shares. Livingston Grp Incorporated Asset Management (Operating As Southport Management) owns 1,385 shares. New England Investment Retirement Group Incorporated has 0.36% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62B and $6.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc. by 34,291 shares to 2.75M shares, valued at $146.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci South Korea Etf (EWY) by 7,986 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,537 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson Controls International.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.