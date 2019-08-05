Abner Herrman & Brock Has Lowered By $1.19 Million Its Suntrust Banks (STI) Position; Praesidium Investment Management Company Cut Its Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Position

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc decreased Suntrust Banks Inc (STI) stake by 11.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold 20,201 shares as Suntrust Banks Inc (STI)’s stock rose 2.76%. The Abner Herrman & Brock Llc holds 161,646 shares with $9.58M value, down from 181,847 last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc now has $28.20B valuation. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $63.54. About 3.06 million shares traded or 19.18% up from the average. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS 1Q EPS $1.29; 05/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 11; 20/03/2018 – Cabot Corp at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 16/05/2018 – BioScrip at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 28/03/2018 – Virginian-Pilot: SunTrust survey says attracting, retaining employees is top challenge in 2018; 03/04/2018 – SiteOne Landscape at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 10/04/2018 – HighPoint Resources at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 21/03/2018 – Civitas at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 15/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 24/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC – NET CHARGE-OFFS FOR CURRENT QUARTER WERE $79 MLN, DOWN $33 MLN YEAR-OVER-YEAR

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc decreased Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) stake by 4.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc sold 168,685 shares as Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD)’s stock rose 9.79%. The Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc holds 3.27 million shares with $179.32 million value, down from 3.44 million last quarter. Cornerstone Ondemand Inc now has $3.39B valuation. The stock decreased 2.77% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $56.81. About 620,065 shares traded or 22.04% up from the average. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND INC – ADDITION OF ELISA STEELE AS COMPANY’S FIRST INDEPENDENT BOARD CHAIR; 01/05/2018 – SONASOFT CORP (SSFT) JOINTLY SIGNS BUY PACT TO BUY CORNERSTONE; 15/03/2018 – RadioResource: FCC Partially Grants Cornerstone SMR Petition for Reconsideration; 13/04/2018 – SINGAPORE’S GIC, FIDELITY MANAGEMENT AND RESEARCH, AND DRAGON CAPITAL AMONG CORNERSTONE INVESTORS IN TECHCOMBANK’S EQUITY ISSUE – TERMSHEET; 19/04/2018 – International Women’s Forum Convenes Global Leaders in Melbourne for 2018 Cornerstone Conference; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 13/03/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Continues to Bolster Management; 01/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Announces Convergence 2018 Client Conference; 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND SEES FY ADJ EPS $503M TO $511M, EST. 67C; 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND 1Q REV. $132.7M, EST. $126.9M

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc increased Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) stake by 30,209 shares to 1.67M valued at $66.16M in 2019Q1. It also upped Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) stake by 16,868 shares and now owns 929,917 shares. Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) was raised too.

More notable recent Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cornerstone OnDemand Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Momentum Investors Will Love Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD): Is Breakeven Near? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NUAN or CSOD: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Aragon Research Positions Cornerstone in the â€œLeaderâ€ Section of the 2019 Globe for Corporate Learning – Business Wire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold CSOD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 46,438 shares. Millennium Management Llc holds 0.04% or 438,792 shares. Federated Pa has 93,273 shares. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Strs Ohio reported 24,300 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc stated it has 42,679 shares. Blackrock accumulated 4.14M shares. Stifel, a Missouri-based fund reported 6,342 shares. Landscape Capital Management Limited Liability accumulated 13,583 shares. Nicholas Inv Prns LP holds 0.48% or 98,132 shares. Praesidium Investment Limited Liability Company has 11.91% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 3.27 million shares. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon holds 0% or 242,621 shares. Weiss Multi invested in 0.1% or 75,000 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). University Of Notre Dame Du Lac holds 1.75% or 143,389 shares in its portfolio.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc increased Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 122,870 shares to 310,464 valued at $16.76 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) stake by 24,564 shares and now owns 161,027 shares. Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) was raised too.

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $630.28 million for 11.19 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.05% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SunTrust Banks Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “SunTrust Banks Earnings Miss, Revenue Beats In Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “SunTrust, BB&T shareholders approve $66B merger – Baltimore Business Journal” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “SunTrust Banks (STI) Shareholders Approve Merger with BB&T (BBT) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. SunTrust Banks has $73 highest and $66 lowest target. $69.80’s average target is 9.85% above currents $63.54 stock price. SunTrust Banks had 12 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Monday, February 11 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, March 4 by UBS. The stock of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Nomura. The stock of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was downgraded by Sandler O’Neill to “Hold” on Friday, February 8. As per Monday, April 22, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, February 8 by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Bernstein given on Friday, February 8.