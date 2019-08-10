Abner Herrman & Brock Trimmed Boeing Co/The (BA) Holding; Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Boosted By $1.23 Million Its Churchill Downs (CHDN) Holding

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc decreased Boeing Co/The (BA) stake by 2.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold 2,074 shares as Boeing Co/The (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Abner Herrman & Brock Llc holds 86,401 shares with $32.96M value, down from 88,475 last quarter. Boeing Co/The now has $189.94B valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $337.55. About 2.99 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Europe pushes back against U.S. withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal; 04/04/2018 – BOEING SPOKESMAN CHARLES BICKERS COMMENTED VIA EMAIL; 02/04/2018 – Jeppesen Teams with Bad Elf to Integrate Wireless Flight Data Transfers for General and Business Aviation Pilots; 31/05/2018 – BOEING PLANS TO DELIVER FIRST 18 TANKERS TO USAF THIS YEAR; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: New Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 01/05/2018 – Deal Positions Boeing to Compete and Win in $2.6 Trillion, 10-Year Services Market; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – FULL YEAR CASH FLOW GUIDANCE IS INCREASED TO BETWEEN $15.0 AND $15.5 BLN, DRIVEN BY IMPROVED PERFORMANCE; 28/03/2018 – Boeing Scrambles To Head Off WannaCry Attack: Report — MarketWatch; 18/05/2018 – Pratik Mukane: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 plane carrying 104 crashes shortly after taking off from Havana’s main airport; 16/04/2018 – Boeing Business Jets Celebrates Flyaway of First BBJ MAX Airplane

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) stake by 195.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company acquired 13,647 shares as Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN)’s stock rose 20.61%. The Metropolitan Life Insurance Company holds 20,624 shares with $1.86 million value, up from 6,977 last quarter. Churchill Downs Inc now has $4.85B valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $121.02. About 160,564 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 02/05/2018 – New York Post: How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION; 24/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS ALEX RANKIN AS CHAIRMAN & KAROLE LLOYD; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SBTECH INITIALLY IS INTENDED TO ENABLE CDI TO ENTER NEW JERSEY AND PENNSYLVANIA; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q EPS $12.55; 19/04/2018 – DJ Churchill Downs Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHDN); 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc. Announces Entry Into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Rev $189.3M; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Be; 17/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Churchill Downs, Nordic American Tankers, News Corporation, Aduro Biotech, MannKind

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) stake by 2,655 shares to 63,092 valued at $7.82 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Boeing (NYSE:BA) stake by 4,161 shares and now owns 99,401 shares. Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:V) was reduced too.

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Presque Isle Downs & Casino Celebrates Grand Opening of BetAmerica Sportsbook – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CHDN: Insiders vs. Shorts – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Gaming Segment to Aid Churchill Downs (CHDN) in Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $85,219 activity. Lloyd Karole bought 1,000 shares worth $85,219.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rk Capital Management Ltd Company holds 3.84% or 147,886 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated holds 0% or 210 shares. First Trust Lp accumulated 16,361 shares. 5,397 are owned by Utd Svcs Automobile Association. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability reported 677,532 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 26,941 shares or 0% of all its holdings. International Gru invested in 92,622 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Numerixs Technologies Incorporated owns 5,200 shares. State Street reported 1.11 million shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0% or 4,190 shares. Brant Point Inv Mngmt Lc holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 45,147 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.04% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Jane Street Grp Ltd Co has 6,458 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Captrust Fincl Advsrs stated it has 683 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 35.02 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Oregon-based Auxier Asset Mngmt has invested 1.03% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Front Barnett Assoc Limited invested in 0.32% or 5,180 shares. Appleton Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,337 shares. Winslow Asset Mgmt Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 890 shares. D E Shaw & stated it has 123,083 shares. Renaissance Group Incorporated Ltd Llc holds 3.41% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 21,952 shares. Sequoia Financial Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 0.29% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 21,390 are owned by Veritable L P. Hanson Mcclain invested in 3,937 shares. Peddock Advisors Ltd holds 0.11% or 512 shares. Biondo Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.18% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 19,109 are held by Webster Savings Bank N A. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 587 shares. Valley Advisers Incorporated has invested 0.28% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Primecap Ca invested in 0.35% or 1.25M shares.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc increased Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) stake by 47,596 shares to 277,492 valued at $22.18 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) stake by 9,139 shares and now owns 140,937 shares. Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) was raised too.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $8.18 million activity. $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. 2,137 shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III, worth $873,712 on Monday, February 11. CAPOZZI HEIDI B had sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20M on Wednesday, February 13.