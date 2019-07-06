Abner Herrman & Brock Has Boosted Verizon Communications (VZ) Position By $5.94 Million; Matson (MATX) Shorts Raised By 23.35%

Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) had an increase of 23.35% in short interest. MATX’s SI was 616,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 23.35% from 499,400 shares previously. With 147,900 avg volume, 4 days are for Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX)’s short sellers to cover MATX’s short positions. The SI to Matson Inc’s float is 1.47%. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $38.55. About 42,159 shares traded. Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) has risen 15.97% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MATX News: 01/05/2018 – MATSON 1Q EPS 33C, EST. 23C; 06/03/2018 Matson Analyst Day Scheduled By Seaport for Mar. 13; 24/04/2018 – Matson Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Matson 1Q EPS 33c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Matson Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MATX); 08/03/2018 – Matson Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Mar. 15; 01/05/2018 – MATSON 1Q OPER REV. $511.4M, EST. $462.0M; 01/05/2018 – Matson Raises Full Yr 2018 Outlook; 26/04/2018 – Matson Names Stanley M. Kuriyama as Lead Independent Director; 26/04/2018 – Matson Board Welcomes Mark Fukunaga, Replacing Jeff Watanabe; Stan Kuriyama Named Lead Independent Director

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc increased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 113.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc acquired 100,611 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock rose 4.28%. The Abner Herrman & Brock Llc holds 189,148 shares with $11.18 million value, up from 88,537 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $241.15B valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $58.31. About 5.29M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, accepted amounts and pricing terms of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 19/03/2018 – Verizon Finishes 2017 with Highest Customer Loyalty; 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: DoJ investigates AT&T, Verizon, GSMA for possible eSim collusion; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1; 10/04/2018 – Ransomware still a top cybersecurity threat, warns Verizon 2018 Data Breach Investigations Report; 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring; 14/05/2018 – WHIO-TV: Breaking: Verizon store in Kettering target of B&E. More to come; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: 7 Reasons To Turn Bearish – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon to webcast June 18 analyst meeting NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc decreased Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) stake by 31,788 shares to 110,657 valued at $6.89 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) stake by 2,915 shares and now owns 1,728 shares. Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Verizon had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, February 22 report. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 18 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Appleton Partners Ma reported 0.77% stake. Fca Tx reported 0.08% stake. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 198,861 shares. Alpha Windward reported 0.17% stake. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 31,454 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D holds 2.29% or 20,475 shares in its portfolio. 7,688 were reported by Cambridge Advsr. Two Sigma Lc holds 12,121 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sonata Cap Gru reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Toronto Dominion Financial Bank accumulated 3.66 million shares. Towercrest Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hudock Gru Ltd Llc accumulated 60,667 shares. Adirondack reported 34,402 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company has 125,865 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Gradient Invs Lc reported 20,363 shares.

More notable recent Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Delighted With Matson, Inc.’s (NYSE:MATX) ROE Of 14%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Matson declares $0.22 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Matson Christens First Kanaloa Class Vessel ‘Lurline’ – PRNewswire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Shipping in focus as Marine Money Week rolls on, banks eye clean loans – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 20 investors sold Matson, Inc. shares while 59 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 36.34 million shares or 0.98% more from 35.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX). 98,599 were accumulated by State Teachers Retirement System. 11,655 are owned by M&T National Bank Corporation. United Svcs Automobile Association accumulated 9,392 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc owns 31 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Co owns 497,308 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Everence Capital Management owns 5,550 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Massmutual Fsb Adv invested in 0% or 87 shares. Highstreet Asset Management owns 57 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Numerixs Invest Inc reported 800 shares. Pinebridge Investments Lp owns 9,555 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation reported 44,731 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX). Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 27,537 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial, Minnesota-based fund reported 282,230 shares.

Matson, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an ocean cargo carrier. The company has market cap of $1.65 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. It has a 15.49 P/E ratio. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean transportation services to the domestic economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia and in the South Pacific.