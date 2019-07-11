Abner Herrman & Brock Lowered Its Suntrust Banks (STI) Stake by $1.19 Million as Valuation Declined; Lyondellbasell Industries N V Shs (LYB) Share Price Declined While Green Square Capital Has Raised Stake by $760,620

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc decreased its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (STI) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold 20,201 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 161,646 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.58M, down from 181,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc who had been investing in Suntrust Banks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $64.62. About 759,041 shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 10.90% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 29/05/2018 – Akamai at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 09/05/2018 – Extraction Oil Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 16; 08/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 19/03/2018 – Rexnord at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 14/03/2018 – Triumph Group Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 21; 04/04/2018 – Live Oak Banc at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 10/03/2018 – InterXion Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 29/03/2018 – Ekso Bionics Holdings at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/03/2018 – Matador Resources Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 24/05/2018 – MB Financial at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Green Square Capital Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N V Shs (LYB) by 191.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc bought 9,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 13,772 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 4,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N V Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $83.99. About 1.28M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 03/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Among Top Corporate Donors to United Way of Greater Houston for 2017 Campaign; 13/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Supports Elementary School in Region Recovering from Hurricane Devastation; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE IS REGIONAL MARKET, POLYETHYLENE IS GLOBAL; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference; 13/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Discuss First-Quarter Results on Friday, April 27, 2018; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell names Jacinth Smiley Chief Accounting Officer; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquiring A. Schulman for a Total Consideration of $2.25B; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV LYB.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11 PCT TO $1.00/SHR; 12/04/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 1.34% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.49 per share. STI’s profit will be $648.87 million for 10.99 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual EPS reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

More notable recent SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “7 things to know today and where Orlando ranks in new commuter study – Orlando Business Journal” on June 18, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Lowe’s picks Charlotte for tech hub, will anchor new office tower – Charlotte Business Journal” published on June 27, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “SunTrust Foundation Awards $275,000 Grant to YMCA of East Tennessee for Youth Development – PRNewswire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “When controversies hit, wait-and-see no longer works, US companies find – StreetInsider.com” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “CBJ Morning Buzz: Brewery, other new tenants headed to Camp North End; Charlotte’s most dangerous spots for pedestrians – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $648.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 21,778 shares to 137,183 shares, valued at $21.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 3,417 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,948 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 17, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 17, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “LyondellBasell (LYB) Announces Final Daily VWAP and Final Price Cap of Tender Offer to Purchase Up to 37M Shares – StreetInsider.com” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Best Stocks for 2019: A Volatile First Half – Investorplace.com” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LyondellBasell and Neste announce commercial-scale production of bio-based plastic from renewable materials – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

