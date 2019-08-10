Abner Herrman & Brock Increased Its Pepsico (PEP) Stake; Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Decreased Its Genworth Finl (GNW) Stake

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) stake by 85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 170,000 shares as Genworth Finl Inc (GNW)’s stock rose 4.72%. The Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp holds 30,000 shares with $115,000 value, down from 200,000 last quarter. Genworth Finl Inc now has $1.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.92. About 1.28 million shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 27/03/2018 – Genworth: Transaction Approved by Australia Regulator; 09/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA SAYS GUIDANCE PROVIDED FOR 2018 UNCHANGED; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Rev $2.12B; 07/03/2018 – Genworth Closes $450 Million Senior Secured Term Loan; 24/04/2018 – Genworth: Cfius to Proceed Directly to a 45-Day Investigation Period Following a One-Day Review Period; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 03/04/2018 – Genworth Holdings CDS Widens 45 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 01/05/2018 – Genworth’s Effective Tax Rate for 1Q Was Approximately 28%; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA SOME SIGNS OF SOFTENING IN CURE RATES IN 1Q; 24/04/2018 – Genworth and Oceanwide Withdraw and Refile CFIUS Joint Notice

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc increased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 6.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc acquired 9,139 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Abner Herrman & Brock Llc holds 140,937 shares with $17.27 million value, up from 131,798 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $179.81B valuation. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 2.93M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s snack business has been outperforming its North American beverage business; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev $1.67B; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 CORE SHR $5.70; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelphia, PA; 24/04/2018 – Bringing Pop To Fashion: Pepsi® Launches Global Capsule Collection With Boohoo, Umbro, Le Specs, New Era And Anteater; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: NAB RESULTS HAVE NOT LIVED UP IN LAST 3 QUARTERS; 26/05/2018 – News (PK): PepsiCo to buy Bare Foods; 23/04/2018 – Pepsi Announces Art of Football Streetwear Capsule Collection

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wisconsin Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.43% or 3,917 shares. Fmr Ltd Co accumulated 10.95 million shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct has 2% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Northstar Incorporated invested in 21,747 shares. 502,003 were accumulated by Point72 Asset Limited Partnership. Chesley Taft Associate Ltd Liability accumulated 258,366 shares or 2.64% of the stock. Congress Asset Ma invested in 33,890 shares. Cohen Management invested in 3.24% or 109,727 shares. Front Barnett Assocs Limited Liability reported 2.43% stake. Robecosam Ag owns 10,904 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Amer Economic Planning Grp Adv has 2,813 shares. Edmp reported 11,858 shares. Zevin Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 6,430 shares. Professional Advisory Serv accumulated 174,359 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 225,889 shares.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc decreased Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) stake by 2,074 shares to 86,401 valued at $32.96M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 3,514 shares and now owns 255,574 shares. Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. PepsiCo had 13 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $126 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 19 with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PEP in report on Thursday, April 18 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, February 19. On Thursday, April 18 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold GNW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 306.35 million shares or 3.24% more from 296.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 359,372 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Co invested in 1.02M shares or 0% of the stock. 13,000 were reported by Wms Ltd Liability. Nomura Hldgs Incorporated accumulated 52,257 shares. Profund owns 56,004 shares. Stratos Wealth Limited invested in 0% or 18,298 shares. Fort Washington Investment Incorporated Oh has 11,175 shares. Moreover, Whittier has 0% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Fil Ltd has 0% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 156 shares. 4,924 are owned by Signaturefd Ltd. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.02% or 437,766 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Co owns 0.01% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 233,511 shares. Prelude Cap holds 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) or 18,958 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 17,270 shares or 0% of the stock.