Abner Herrman & Brock Holding in 3M Co (MMM) Has Boosted by $3.01 Million; Hexavest Has Trimmed Its Exelon Ce (EXC) Position by $656,600; Share Price Rose

Hexavest Inc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp Ce (EXC) by 0.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc sold 13,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.96M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.32M, down from 1.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Exelon Corp Ce for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $48.9. About 3.17M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 20.90% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 28/03/2018 – Exelon Corp. CDS Tightens 7 Bps; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 29/03/2018 – Exelon to Close Massachusetts Power Plant Absent Market Changes; 08/05/2018 – EXELON REPORTS LEADERSHIP CHANGES TO FURTHER STRENGTHEN CO. & P; 10/04/2018 – EXELON’S PEACH BOTTOM 3 REACTOR CUT TO 60% FROM 100%: NRC; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Announces Leadership Changes to Further Strengthen Co and Position for Future Growth; 24/05/2018 – EXELON: THREE MILE ISLAND, DRESDEN DID NOT CLEAR IN AUCTION; 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Investing in Advancing Future of Nuclear Energy; 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Exelon; 04/05/2018 – Exelon Named a Top 50 Company for Diversity and Top 5 Company for Veterans by DiversityInc

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 291.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc bought 14,557 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,549 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06 million, up from 4,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $172.39. About 1.47M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic Al Software Platform; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – INGE THULIN APPOINTED 3M EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 23/04/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.40% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 07/04/2018 – MALAYSIA PM NAJIB’S COALITION PLEDGES 3M NEW JOBS IN 5 YEARS; 17/04/2018 – Malta Sells 3M Euros 182-day Bills at Yield -0.355%; Bid-Cover 9; 16/05/2018 – WYNN DIRECTOR: SPECIAL COMMITTEE REVIEWED 3M DOCUMENTS; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills Immense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in Isolation; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q EPS 98c; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- ACE (TM) BRAND, DELUXE ANKLE BRACE, 207736, UPC 0 51131 20387 7

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 451,624 are owned by Zwj Invest Counsel Inc. 18,929 are owned by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.34% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Stifel Financial Corporation holds 292,979 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Martingale Asset Lp reported 1.22 million shares stake. Horizon Investments Limited Com has 38,621 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, Jnba has 0.04% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 1.29% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0.02% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Motco owns 731 shares. Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Liability Corporation Dc reported 4,847 shares. Bessemer Securities Limited Com has invested 1.01% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Tcw Group owns 0.01% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 12,100 shares. Raymond James Fincl Ser Advsr holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 151,952 shares. Utah Retirement Sys invested in 0.18% or 182,210 shares.

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29B and $7.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corputil (NYSE:BAC) by 554,687 shares to 4.58 million shares, valued at $126.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 1.42 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ameren Corporation Util (NYSE:AEE).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $837,900 activity.

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 12.68% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.71 per share. EXC’s profit will be $601.93 million for 19.72 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.74% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (SMFG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exelon Has Hit The Regulatory Jackpot – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Exelon Corporation (EXC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Wells Fargo Turns Bullish On Exelon, Cites Legislative Tailwinds For Nuclear Energy – Benzinga” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exelon Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 10 sales for $17.27 million activity. Keel Paul A sold 9,410 shares worth $1.87M. Shares for $1.19M were sold by Lindekugel Jon T on Thursday, February 7. $176,260 worth of stock was bought by PAGE GREGORY R on Thursday, May 9. $3.22M worth of stock was sold by Bauman James L on Monday, February 11. Bushman Julie L also sold $624,295 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, February 7. Another trade for 8,153 shares valued at $1.63 million was made by Vrohidis Ippocratis on Thursday, February 7.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “4 Stocks That Love to Raise Their Dividends – Motley Fool” on July 13, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Why 3M Stock May Be a Buy on This Big Dip – Investorplace.com” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is 3M Company (MMM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “5 Dow Stocks Not Allowing the DJIA a Proper Rally – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Options Traders Expect Huge Moves in 3M (MMM) Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Torch Wealth Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.13% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 975 shares. Vantage Inv Ptnrs Lc stated it has 0.86% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 11,802 are held by Nbt Bancorp N A. Northeast Financial Consultants invested 0.05% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Smithfield Trust invested 0.41% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Bartlett Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 17,549 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Marathon Asset Mngmt Llp reported 385,705 shares. Madison Invest has 75,620 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Oakbrook Investments Ltd reported 141,139 shares stake. Annex Advisory Services Limited Co reported 1,403 shares. Carderock Management invested 0.13% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Crawford Inv Counsel holds 1.14% or 184,937 shares in its portfolio. Charter Trust stated it has 74,333 shares or 1.85% of all its holdings. Sadoff Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,329 shares. Mcdaniel Terry Communication holds 113,283 shares.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $648.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 31,788 shares to 110,657 shares, valued at $6.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) by 10,102 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,432 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).