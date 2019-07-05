Abner Herrman & Brock Has Lowered By $1.19 Million Its Suntrust Banks (STI) Stake; GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Had 3 Analysts Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering GDI Integrated (TSE:GDI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. GDI Integrated had 4 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) earned “Buy” rating by Desjardins Securities on Friday, March 1. The firm has “Buy” rating by GMP Securities given on Monday, March 4. IBC maintained it with “Hold” rating and $24 target in Sunday, March 3 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by National Bank Canada given on Monday, March 4. See GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) latest ratings:

04/03/2019 Broker: National Bank Canada Rating: Buy New Target: $26 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: GMP Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $28 Maintain

03/03/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Hold New Target: $24 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Desjardins Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $26.5 Maintain

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc decreased Suntrust Banks Inc (STI) stake by 11.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold 20,201 shares as Suntrust Banks Inc (STI)’s stock declined 5.00%. The Abner Herrman & Brock Llc holds 161,646 shares with $9.58M value, down from 181,847 last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc now has $27.88B valuation. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $62.81. About 1.65 million shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 10.90% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 13/03/2018 – Cabot Corp Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 20; 07/04/2018 – Earthstone Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 10; 01/05/2018 – LPL Financial Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 21/03/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 28-29; 30/05/2018 – SUNTRUST CEO CONCLUDES REMARKS AT CONFERENCE; 07/03/2018 – Matador Resources Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 10/03/2018 – Verona Pharma Conference Call Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS CEO SAYS BELIEVE UNTIL LATE LAST WEEK THAT INFORMATION ACCESSED BY EX-EMPLOYEE DID NOT LEAVE SUNTRUST- CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – Penn Virginia Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11; 28/03/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. provides integrated facility services in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $578.71 million. The firm operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical services, and Complementary Services divisions. It has a 45.49 P/E ratio. It offers commercial cleaning services, including cleaning and dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, cleaning floors, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, exterior facility cleaning, interior parking cleaning, and garbage removal, as well as stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

More notable recent GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With A 5.1% Return On Equity, Is GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) A Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 116% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Theglobeandmail.com published: “Thursday’s TSX breakouts: A resilient stock during a market washout – The Globe and Mail” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The GDI Property Group’s (ASX:GDI) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (GDI) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages GDI Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $27.25. About 1,210 shares traded. GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) has 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical GDI News: 26/04/2018 – GARDNER DENVER HOLDINGS INC – INCREASING FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $685 MLN TO $705 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Gardner Denver Holdings Volume Surges Almost 19 Times Average; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gardner Denver Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GDI); 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES GARDNER DENVER’S CFR TO B1 FROM B2; OUTLOOK PO; 09/05/2018 – Gardner Denver Holdings Presenting at Conference May 22; 30/04/2018 – Gardner Denver Holdings Volume Jumps Almost Six Times Average; 02/05/2018 – GARDNER DENVER SECONDARY PRICES AT $31.00/SHR; 21/05/2018 – Gardner Denver Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Gardner Denver’s Cfr To B1 From B2; Outlook Positive; 02/05/2018 – Gardner Denver Announces Pricing of its Secondary Public Offering

More notable recent SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “BB&T, SunTrust reveal name for proposed combined bank – Triangle Business Journal” on June 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “WCG, HF, STI MERGER CLASS ACTIONS: Halper Sadeh LLP Alerts Investors of Important Upcoming Deadlines in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuits Against Wellcare Health Plans, Inc., Hff, Inc., and Suntrust Banks, Inc. â€“ WCG, HF, STI – GlobeNewswire” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The 7 Best Acquisitions of 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fiverr And CrowdStrike Are Rocking – Take A Look At Doppelgangers Upwork And Zscaler – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc increased Becton Dickinson And Co (NYSE:BDX) stake by 18,505 shares to 19,610 valued at $4.90 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Coca (NYSE:KO) stake by 65,174 shares and now owns 73,134 shares. Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) was raised too.

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 1.34% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.49 per share. STI’s profit will be $652.43M for 10.68 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual EPS reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kanawha Mgmt Ltd Com reported 0.06% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). 7,000 are owned by New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru. Jaffetilchin Invest Prtn Ltd Llc has invested 0.24% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 597,746 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability invested in 84,615 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 86,898 shares. Huntington Bankshares stated it has 1,913 shares. Apg Asset Nv stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Capital Advisors invested in 0.08% or 23,004 shares. Moreover, Daiwa Secs Gru has 0.01% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 17,486 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 0.07% or 1.34 million shares in its portfolio. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Stonebridge Advsr Limited Co owns 0.04% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 3,558 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability holds 2.35M shares. Hyman Charles D holds 3,443 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Among 9 analysts covering SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. SunTrust Banks had 13 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, January 8 by Jefferies. Morgan Stanley downgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $73 target in Monday, March 11 report. The rating was downgraded by Sandler O’Neill on Friday, February 8 to “Hold”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, February 11 with “Market Perform”. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was downgraded by UBS. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, February 8 by Macquarie Research. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Hold” on Friday, March 8. On Friday, February 8 the stock rating was downgraded by Bernstein to “Market Perform”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 22. As per Monday, January 28, the company rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird.