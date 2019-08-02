Abner Herrman & Brock Boosted Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stake by $1.99 Million; Elm Ridge Management Increased Position in Century Alum Co (CENX)

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 13.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc bought 6,617 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 54,753 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.44 million, up from 48,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $363.09. About 2,030 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 18/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s THAAD missile system receives $200 million in Department of Defense funds; 03/04/2018 – NASA: Lockheed Martin Contract Valued at $247.5 Million; 27/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Gets $828.7M Army Contract for Foregin Military Sales of Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System; 27/03/2018 – Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin Company, Recognizes Top Suppliers; 25/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Declares Dividend of $2.00; 05/05/2018 – Atlas 5 rocket launches, sending NASA’s robot to Mars; 20/04/2018 – The Japan Times: Lockheed Martin to offer Japan stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 fighters to upgrade ASDF: sources…; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Lockheed resumes F-35 jet deliveries to Pentagon; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Republicans press for F-35 fighter jet sale to Taiwan; 18/04/2018 – AerotechNews: Lockheed Martin provides Australia with space situational awareness system

Elm Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Century Alum Co (CENX) by 38.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc bought 52,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.22% . The hedge fund held 189,428 shares of the aluminum company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, up from 136,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Century Alum Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $659.78 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.67% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $7.43. About 44,923 shares traded. Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) has declined 44.35% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CENX News: 03/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 03/04/2018 – Century Aluminum CEO Michael Bless thinks despite tariff exemptions, the ultimate objective will be reached â€” reviving the steel and aluminum industries; 16/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM SAYS CO, CERTAIN UNITS ENTERED AMENDED & RESTATED $175 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM – NEW CREDIT FACILITY REPLACES CO’S EXISTING $150 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE IN 2020; 13/03/2018 – COLUMN-Aluminium through the looking glass after Trump’s tariffs: Andy Home; 08/03/2018 – Ross says U.S. steel firms to benefit from increased production; 03/04/2018 – Century Aluminum CEO ‘extremely confident’ exemptions won’t deaden Trump tariffs impact; 08/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS TARIFFS ARE NOT EFFECTIVE FOR ANOTHER 15 DAYS; 08/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS U.S. REMAINS OPEN TO MODIFYING, REMOVING TARIFFS FOR INDIVIDUAL NATIONS; 03/05/2018 – Century Aluminum 1Q EPS 0c

