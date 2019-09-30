Abner Herrman & Brock Has Lowered Its Position in Pepsico (PEP) as Market Valuation Rose; Darden Restaurants (DRI) Shares Rose While First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Has Cut Stake

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold 5,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 135,167 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.72 million, down from 140,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $135.6. About 3.56M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo sees spate of exits in India as soft drinks lose the fizz – Economic Times; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – RECENT LOSSES IN COLA MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA HAVE LED TO A SUBPAR TOP LINE AND BOTTOM LINE PERFORMANCE OVER THE PAST 3 QUARTERS; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Buys Bare Foods, Maker of Fruit and Veggie Snacks; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS ISSUES ARE IN NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES ONLY, PERFORMING WELL IN BEVERAGES INTERNATIONALLY; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 CORE SHR $5.70; 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo earnings: 96 cents per share, vs 93 cents EPS expected; 07/03/2018 – TOPS GROCERY CREDITOR COMMITTEE INCLUDES PEPSICO, UNIONS; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO FOODS CANADA ISSUES ONTARIO-ONLY VOLUNTARY RECALL OF SELECT RUFFLES® REGULAR FLAVOURED POTATO CHIPS DUE TO UNDISCLOSED MILK INGREDIENT; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO – TOTAL DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $5 BLN & SHARE BUYBACKS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $2 BLN IN 2018

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 12.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold 3,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The hedge fund held 22,108 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.69 million, down from 25,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $116.36. About 1.11 million shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY CAPEX $425M-$475M; 12/03/2018 – Darden: Bradley Blum Resigns From Board; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 16%-16.5%; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Net $217.8M; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SALES $ 1,073.2 MLN VERSUS $1,035.1 MLN; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN TRAFFIC MAY BE HURT IN 4Q BY LACK OF DEAL; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN BOOSTS FORECAST FOR FISCAL YEAR; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN WILL NOT OFFER BUY-ONE-TAKE-ONE OLIVE GARDEN DEAL IN 4Q; 13/03/2018 – Transformational Gift from Batten Foundation Establishes New $30 Million Scholarship Program at UVA Darden

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goelzer Invest Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 1.10 million shares. Asset Strategies Incorporated invested in 14,450 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Timber Creek Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.87% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Cambridge Advsr Incorporated owns 10,578 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Cap Advsrs Lc reported 0.11% stake. Round Table Ltd Llc has invested 0.08% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Coldstream Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 7.76M are owned by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Burt Wealth Advisors reported 2,546 shares. Williams Jones And Assocs Ltd Liability Corp owns 393,328 shares. Argi Invest Serv Ltd Llc holds 16,740 shares. Heritage Investors Management Corporation accumulated 149,122 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw accumulated 0.85% or 61,094 shares. Amer Economic Planning Gru Adv reported 2,850 shares.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $697.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 175,225 shares to 244,240 shares, valued at $12.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson And Co (NYSE:BDX) by 15,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,990 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.60 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $916.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 338 shares to 7,408 shares, valued at $14.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16,077 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,142 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).