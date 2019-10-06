Abner Herrman & Brock Has Increased Prudential Financial (PRU) Position; D-E Shaw & Company Has Upped By $17.20 Million Its Acuity Brands (AYI) Stake

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc increased Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) stake by 13.3% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc acquired 3,250 shares as Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)’s stock declined 3.15%. The Abner Herrman & Brock Llc holds 27,684 shares with $2.80 million value, up from 24,434 last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc now has $34.93B valuation. The stock increased 2.12% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $87.35. About 2.19 million shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 17/04/2018 – KEN POLIZIANI NAMED PGIM’S CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, TO LEAD GLOBAL BRAND GROWTH; 30/04/2018 – Two Vermont youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Grayson Phillips of Gardendale, Alabama named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 30/04/2018 – Two Pennsylvania youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – New York students Helena Zimmerman of Purchase and Hailey Richman of Long Island City named among America’s top 10 youth volunt; 22/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Prudential Financial $Benchmark 10Y, 30Y; 29/05/2018 – LESTON WELSH JOINS PRUDENTIAL GROUP INSURANCE AS HEAD OF DISABILITY AND ABSENCE MANAGEMENT; 30/04/2018 – Two Michigan youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 05/03/2018 MOVES-Prudential Funds adds independent director to board; 27/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to Prudential Financial Inc.’s New Senior Unsecured Notes

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) stake by 534.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. D-E Shaw & Company Inc acquired 125,546 shares as Acuity Brands Inc (AYI)’s stock declined 7.00%. The D-E Shaw & Company Inc holds 149,046 shares with $20.56 million value, up from 23,500 last quarter. Acuity Brands Inc now has $4.63B valuation. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $121.15. About 581,539 shares traded or 49.68% up from the average. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – SOME SHORT, LONG-TERM FUNDAMENTAL DRIVERS OF MARKETS THAT CO SERVES REMAIN POSITIVE, LIKE DEMAND FOR ATRIUS-BASED LIGHTING SOLUTIONS; 29/03/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – “CONTINUE TO BE CAUTIOUS AND BELIEVE OVERALL MARKET CONDITIONS COULD CONTINUE TO BE CHALLENGING FOR NEAR FUTURE”; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – THIRD-PARTY FORECASTS, INDICATORS SUGGEST DEMAND IN NORTH AMERICAN LIGHTING MARKET WILL IMPROVE LATER IN CALENDAR 2018; 14/05/2018 – International Value Advisers Buys 2.2% of Acuity Brands; 01/05/2018 – Acuity Brands Says Deal Won’t Materially Impact FY18; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS FISCAL 2018 2Q RESULTS & REPORTS; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – EXPECT HEADWINDS IN HOME CENTER/SHOWROOM SALES CHANNEL TO CONTINUE IN NEAR TERM; 06/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Correlation Between the Visual Acuity & the OCT Pattern of Macular Edema Secondary to RVO; 05/03/2018 Acuity Hospital of South Texas Hires Tammy Holland as Chief Clinical Officer

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold AYI shares while 107 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 36.22 million shares or 2.48% more from 35.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Financial accumulated 308,099 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 36 shares. 3,500 were accumulated by Gw Henssler And Assoc. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.06% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) or 374,019 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 7,032 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Daiwa Securities Gru Incorporated reported 1,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rowland And Comm Invest Counsel Adv has 1,603 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock accumulated 0.02% or 4.24M shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd accumulated 28,200 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Next Group holds 667 shares. Blair William Company Il has 0% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Retail Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0.01% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Cornerstone Advsr reported 122 shares stake. Advisory Service Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 2,262 shares. First Personal Fincl Svcs invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

D-E Shaw & Company Inc decreased Mondelez Intl Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MDLZ) stake by 4.18M shares to 93,100 valued at $5.02M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI) stake by 276,017 shares and now owns 78,781 shares. West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (Put) (NYSE:WST) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Acuity Brands has $15400 highest and $13800 lowest target. $139.33’s average target is 15.01% above currents $121.15 stock price. Acuity Brands had 5 analyst reports since May 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, September 19. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of AYI in report on Thursday, October 3 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, October 3. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, October 3 by Credit Suisse.

Since September 9, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.14 million activity. FALZON ROBERT bought $300,648 worth of stock. Lowrey Charles F bought $627,600 worth of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) on Monday, September 9. TANJI KENNETH also bought $209,600 worth of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) shares.