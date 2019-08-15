Abner Herrman & Brock Upped Walmart (WMT) Holding by $1.05 Million; Cohen & Steers Trimmed Universal Health Services (UHS) Holding by $3.10 Million as Valuation Rose

Cohen & Steers Inc decreased its stake in Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) by 77.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc sold 23,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The institutional investor held 6,823 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $913,000, down from 30,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Universal Health Services Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $146.09. About 67,789 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 05/03/2018 UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC UHS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $135; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Net $223.8M; 01/05/2018 – Tonic Health Selected by Universal Health Services’ Independence Physician Management to Streamline Patient Intake and Payments; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q EPS $2.36; 20/04/2018 – DJ Universal Health Services Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHS); 14/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: `Definitely historic’ says WAJR Sports Director on looming UHS-MHS tourney game; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.45, EST. $2.60; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Rev $2.69B; 19/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. On Other

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc bought 10,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 192,674 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.79M, up from 181,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $318.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.97% or $5.28 during the last trading session, reaching $111.47. About 8.68 million shares traded or 48.59% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 22/03/2018 – The Real Real Fills New Roles With Hires From Walmart and Amazon; 19/04/2018 – Walmart eases its dress code to allow jeans; 29/03/2018 – Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties; acquisition possible; 14/03/2018 – The service will be in 100 metro areas by the end of the year, according to Walmart; 16/05/2018 – A new shop on Walmart’s website will feature more than 125 brands sold at Lord & Taylor, creating a “store within a store” both companies hope will boost sales; 09/05/2018 – Amazon to let customers install tires at Sears stores; 24/04/2018 – DoorDash and Walmart Join Forces to Accelerate Retailer’s Online Grocery Delivery Offering; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart India, Flipkart top executives meet fair trade regulator – PTI in Economic Times; 12/04/2018 – Walmart: Florida Spending Part of $11B FY19 Capital Expenditures Guidance; 30/05/2018 – If its patent filings were any indication, Walmart’s future may include in-store drone assistants and smart shopping carts

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 3.59% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.23 per share. UHS’s profit will be $204.40 million for 15.81 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.30% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Universal Health Services, Inc. Names Matt Peterson Executive Vice President and President, Behavioral Health Division – PRNewswire” on August 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For April 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “What You’ll Want to Know About Universal Health Services’ Q2 Earnings Results – Motley Fool” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Universal Health Services, Inc. Announces Date For First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release And Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Are Betting On Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: December 09, 2018.

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 300,819 shares to 2.29M shares, valued at $95.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sabra Healthcare Reit Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 13.01M shares in the quarter, for a total of 24.41 million shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold UHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Renaissance Tech Lc has invested 0.01% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.08% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Schroder Invest Management Group stated it has 0.06% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Point72 Asset Mngmt LP holds 911 shares. Hanseatic reported 0.49% stake. Suntrust Banks invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Cipher Capital Lp reported 27,466 shares stake. Morgan Stanley reported 0.01% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Westpac Bk holds 0% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 56,165 shares. Sivik Healthcare Ltd has invested 2.22% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Fjarde Ap reported 29,735 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Alpha Windward Lc reported 148 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) or 26 shares. Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora accumulated 49 shares. Fil Ltd holds 191,342 shares.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pre-Open Movers 08/15: (PVTL) (JCP) (WMT) Higher; (BGG) (TPR) (CSCO) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “CNBC’s Option Guru Previews Walmart Trade Ahead Of Q2 Report – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Walmart: Untapped Opportunity In Digital Advertising – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Why it Might Be Worthwhile to Consider Walmart Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Walmart +5% after hiking profit guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.