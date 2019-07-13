Abner Herrman & Brock Has Lifted Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $5.63 Million; Citigroup (C) Market Valuation Rose While Capital Planning Advisors Has Cut Position by $938,618

Capital Planning Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 66.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc sold 15,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 7,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $473,000, down from 22,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $71.77. About 15.08M shares traded or 14.35% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/03/2018 – GHANA AGRICULTURE MINISTER AKOTO SAYS IN BROADCAST ON CITI FM; 12/04/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Results May Prove Whether Higher Rates Pay Off; 10/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC TXT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $61; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Issuer Rating To Citigroup Global Markets Deutschland Ag; 06/04/2018 – INDITEX ITX.MC : CITIGROUP REMOVES FROM CITI FOCUS LIST EUROPE; 29/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 billion float of Odeon cinemas; 06/03/2018 – CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS – PRE-CLINICAL, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS FOR CITI-002 PLANNED TO BE SIMILAR TO THOSE OF CITI-001; 20/03/2018 – CITI RESPONDS TO QUESTIONS ABOUT CORBAT’S MEETING WITH KUSHNER; 07/05/2018 – CITIGROUP’S DAVID BAILIN ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 12/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $150

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 51.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc bought 40,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 119,673 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.73 million, up from 79,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $356.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $5.81 during the last trading session, reaching $134.3. About 17.54 million shares traded or 148.51% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 13/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson virtual training centers help Asia’s surgeons; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds DowDuPont, Exits J&J; 17/04/2018 – J&J – IN MEDICAL DEVICES BUSINESSES, “HAVE AREAS OF LEADERSHIP AND CONTINUE TO MAKE INVESTMENTS AND PORTFOLIO CHOICES TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE”; 24/05/2018 – NICTUS HOLDINGS SAYS JJ RETIEF RESIGNS AS DIRECTOR; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Net $4.37B; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE VELCADE SALES $313 MLN VS $280 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 17/04/2018 – Pharma fuels Johnson & Johnson’s first-quarter earnings beat; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS JANSSEN WILL PAY CO UPFRONT SUM ALONG WITH POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT & REGULATORY MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 01/04/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investor; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE CONSUMER SALES $3,398 MLN VS $3,228 MLN REPORTED LAST YR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 1.11% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 258,930 shares. Guardian Advisors Limited Partnership invested 1.76% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cambridge Tru Communications invested 2.36% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 5,089 are owned by Carderock Cap Management. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Liability Corporation owns 2.27M shares. Maryland Cap Mgmt stated it has 35,002 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Ativo Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 8,131 shares. Country National Bank & Trust has invested 1.27% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Summit Asset Management Lc reported 13,312 shares. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al holds 3,291 shares. Guyasuta Advsrs reported 231,943 shares. Family Firm has invested 0.28% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Reynders Mcveigh Capital Lc accumulated 199,700 shares or 3.09% of the stock. 96,735 were reported by Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Limited Co. Private Wealth Partners Limited Liability has invested 0.65% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $648.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 9,553 shares to 53,166 shares, valued at $4.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 27,924 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,496 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 earnings per share, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.25 billion for 9.75 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foster And Motley holds 0.08% or 8,480 shares. Focused Wealth Inc has invested 1% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Laurion Mgmt LP holds 0.39% or 462,394 shares. Provise Mgmt Gp Limited Liability owns 114,846 shares for 1% of their portfolio. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 692,011 shares. Park Natl Corporation Oh holds 3,526 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nebraska-based Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Inc Lc has invested 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Hap Trading Ltd Liability Com owns 1.25% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 225,298 shares. 112,435 are held by First Long Island Invsts Limited Liability Corp. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Co owns 0.44% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 1.32M shares. F&V Capital Ltd Co has 11,062 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd owns 1.32% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 950,521 shares. Berkshire Asset Management Limited Liability Corp Pa holds 0.93% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 175,241 shares. Nomura Holding has invested 0.57% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Schafer Cullen Mgmt Inc owns 40,871 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. Shares for $348,343 were sold by Hu W. Bradford on Thursday, February 14.