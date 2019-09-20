Abner Herrman & Brock Has Upped Position in Cisco Systems (CSCO); As Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) Share Value Declined, Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership Trimmed Position

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 3.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc bought 11,331 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 321,795 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.61M, up from 310,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $48.99. About 15.75 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 05/04/2018 – Cisco Talos really sounding some alarm bells here. “Some of these attacks are believed to be associated with nation-state actors, such as those described in U.S. CERT’s recent alert.”; 24/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins speaks at VivaTech 2018 amid heightened cybersecurity concerns; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup; 01/05/2018 – Transaction Expected to Close in Cisco’s 1Q19; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Operating Income Was $3.1 Billion; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F

Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) by 18.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership sold 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The hedge fund held 4,550 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.58 million, down from 5,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $8.1 during the last trading session, reaching $642. About 14,655 shares traded or 4.92% up from the average. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 109 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. Horizon Kinetics LLC bought $37,264 worth of stock or 42 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 2 investors sold TPL shares while 53 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.