Abner Herrman & Brock Upped Position in Nike (NKE) by $2.06 Million as Stock Rose; As Kindred Biosciences (KIN) Market Value Declined, Sit Investment Associates Increased Its Stake

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc bought 24,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 161,027 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.56 million, up from 136,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $80.28. About 5.65 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 27/03/2018 – NFL, NIKE ANNOUNCE LONG-TERM EXTENSION FOR ON-FIELD RIGHTS; 16/03/2018 – Nike executives’ departures reflect a larger cultural issue in Me Too era: Retail analyst; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Exits Nike, Cuts Manulife Financial; 24/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics. Via @DelRey:; 29/05/2018 – Nike Inc. vs Jezign Licensing, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/29/2018; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Corporate Culture That Excluded Some Staff; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC QTRLY EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA TOTAL REV $2,299 MLN, UP 19 PCT; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings beat came with another highly anticipated announcement Thursday evening, that Nike will begin selling on Amazon.com; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Will Change Hiring and Promotion Process — Memo

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased its stake in Kindred Biosciences Inc (KIN) by 102.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc bought 58,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.25% . The institutional investor held 116,350 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, up from 57,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Kindred Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $284.36 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.45% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $7.28. About 97,453 shares traded. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) has declined 49.10% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.10% the S&P500. Some Historical KIN News: 24/04/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES – GOT RESPONSE FROM FDA FOR CHEMISTRY, MANUFACTURING, & CONTROLS TECHNICAL SECTION FOR ZIMETA IV FOR CONTROL OF FEVER IN HORSES; 08/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 36c; 07/05/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES INC – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION’S CENTER FOR VETERINARY MEDICINE APPROVED MIRATAZ FOR MANAGEMENT OF WEIGHT LOSS IN CATS; 24/04/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCESINC – FDA HAS NO ADDITIONAL QUESTIONS OR REQUESTS REGARDING SUBMISSION OF TECHNICAL SECTION FOR ZIMETA IV; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Believes Findings at API Manufacturer Are Minor and Addressable; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Provides Updates on Pending Drug Approvals; 08/05/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, KINDREDBIO HAD $70.8 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS; 24/04/2018 – KIN: FDA HAS NO QUESTIONS, REQUESTS FOR ZIMETA IV SUBMISSION; 25/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Announces Appointment of Ernest Mario, Joseph McCracken to Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Receives FDA Approval Of Mirataz(TM) (mirtazapine Transdermal Ointment) For The Management Of Weight Loss In Cats

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.86, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold KIN shares while 12 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 24.90 million shares or 16.98% more from 21.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd accumulated 11,659 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo Mn holds 183,945 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio invested 0% in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 0% stake. Fairpointe Cap Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). Park West Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 2.71% in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). Granite Investment Partners Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 47,505 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) or 54,951 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs owns 0% invested in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) for 2,568 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0% or 860,064 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Fuller And Thaler Asset Management has 0.02% invested in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested in 0% or 24,739 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Company stated it has 0% in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). Sit has 0.03% invested in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) for 116,350 shares.

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54 billion and $3.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 2,005 shares to 27,355 shares, valued at $5.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 65,594 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,460 shares, and cut its stake in Cl C.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $648.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 18,249 shares to 36,983 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 9,553 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,166 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

