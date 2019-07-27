Abner Herrman & Brock Increases Holding in American Express Co (AXP); As Facebook (FB) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Dock Street Asset Management Has Trimmed by $484,056 Its Stake

Dock Street Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc sold 2,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,177 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.36 million, down from 65,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $570.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43 million shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – EU presses Facebook on sharing of user data – letter; 19/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-‘Socially responsible’ investors reassess Facebook ownership; 26/03/2018 – GERMAN MINISTER: FACEBOOK HAS PLEDGED DATA BREACHES WILL END; 02/04/2018 – Facebook Users Dislike News, But They Aren’t Leaving: Report — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Cryptic crypto Facebook’s mystery experiment with […]; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: Sarbanes Grills Zuckerberg About Facebook’s Controversial “Campaign Embed” Program and the Company’s; 20/03/2018 – MPs call for Zuckerberg to explain Facebook data scandal; 21/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony on Tuesday before European Union regulators will be livestreamed The Facebook CEO is headed overseas “as soon as possible.”; 23/04/2018 – Alphabet Earnings: Signs of Weakness, but at Least It’s Not Facebook — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – Don’t delete Facebook: just get smarter

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc bought 3,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 163,948 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.92M, up from 160,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $126.78. About 4.22M shares traded or 33.69% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise Platforms Card Members Use to Manage Accounts; 25/04/2018 – EazyDiner Launches India’s Most Powerful Dining Program ‘EazyDiner Prime’ in Association With American Express; 18/04/2018 – American Express “off to a good start” in new financial year; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 1.9 % for April; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.63B; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 19/04/2018 – American Express Co Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average; 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Small Business Card Delinquency Rate 1.3% Vs. 1.4% in Feb; 18/04/2018 – American Express Loan Portfolio Rose 16 %; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Richard Petrino Appointed Corporate Controller, Principal Accounting Officer, Effective Immediatel

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $3.19 million activity. Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, January 31. $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Cox Christopher K.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $648.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 2,686 shares to 39,706 shares, valued at $5.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suntrust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 20,201 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,646 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.29 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.