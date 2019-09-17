Abner Herrman & Brock Has Lowered Its Position in 3M Co (MMM) by $2.56 Million; As Facebook (FB) Market Value Rose, Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has Cut Its Stake

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund sold 31,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 698,572 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $134.82 million, down from 729,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $531.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $186.22. About 8.44M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – EU leaders tell social networks to guarantee users’ privacy; 25/04/2018 – INDIA GOVT OFFICIAL TELLS REPORTERS ON NOTICES TO FACEBOOK, CA; 09/05/2018 – Facebook announced earlier this month it’s prepping a separate dating feature to live inside the core Facebook app; 05/04/2018 – Ailman’s tweet comes as Facebook struggles with the news that Cambridge Analytica, a political analytics firm, was able to collect data on 50 million people’s profiles without their consent; 10/04/2018 – Facebook Data Collected by Cambridge Analytica Included Private Messages; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Hudson: Hudson Questions Facebook’s Zuckerberg on Privacy and Conservative Bias; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER ALEX STAMOS TO LEAVE EFFECTIVE IN AUGUST – REUTERS; 09/05/2018 – Match Group says Facebook’s new dating feature will have ‘no negative impact on Tinder’:; 30/04/2018 – Facebook’s F8: Expect Plenty of VR/AR, Data-Sharing Updates, Mobile Gaming — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – On Friday, Facebook backed proposed legislation requiring social media sites to disclose the identities of buyers of online political campaign ads and introduced a new verification process for people buying “issue” ads

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 75.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold 14,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 4,729 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $820,000, down from 19,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $169.67. About 2.27 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals — Science is Underappreciated; 05/03/2018 – 3M Appoints Michael Roman CEO, Inge Thulin to Become Executive Chairman; 09/05/2018 – 3M NAMES MOJDEH POUL EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS BID-TO-COVER 5.59 VS 6.15 AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 05/03/2018 NIGERIA HAS POTENTIAL TO PUMP 3M B/D: KACHIKWU; 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED THE 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 02/04/2018 – Propeller Health Publishes Results From a Large Public Health Study on Asthma; Successfully Reduces the Burden of Asthma in Louisville; 22/05/2018 – Vomela/3M Teambuilding Event Results in Donation to the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities; 08/05/2018 – 3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Is 3M (MMM) Down 12.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Barrons.com with their article: “Beware of 3M Stock. – Barron’s” published on August 23, 2019, Digitaljournal.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MMM LB JE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – Press Release – Digital Journal” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MMM CTST GTT CAH: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, EROS, LB and NGHC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.57 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $697.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5,450 shares to 12,579 shares, valued at $915,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 175,225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 244,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv holds 146 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Victory Mngmt stated it has 134,514 shares. Family Firm accumulated 1,846 shares. 536,091 were accumulated by Swedbank. Arrowgrass Cap Partners (Us) Ltd Partnership invested 0.05% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Pettyjohn Wood White has invested 0.64% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Enterprise Serv owns 4,754 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Epoch Ptnrs Inc, New York-based fund reported 515,368 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd reported 10,064 shares. Moller Fin Services invested 0.16% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Jnba Fincl Advsr has 0.2% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 2,928 were reported by Janney Cap Mngmt Lc. Whitnell Commerce reported 0.42% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited owns 19,170 shares. Clark Capital Group Inc has invested 0.04% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 2,400 shares to 75,884 shares, valued at $10.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR) by 25,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,006 shares, and has risen its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership holds 1.75% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 197,671 shares. Churchill Management Corporation has 0.16% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ar Asset invested 0.94% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc has 31,446 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Limited Liability Corp accumulated 9.91M shares or 1.66% of the stock. United Asset Strategies has invested 0.34% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gateway Advisory holds 2,315 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 407,315 shares. 5,492 were accumulated by Rdl. Colonial has invested 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Jfs Wealth Limited Com owns 0.11% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,240 shares. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department holds 10,647 shares. Greenleaf invested in 0.22% or 71,224 shares. Hound Prtnrs Limited Liability Company invested in 7.39% or 784,511 shares. Mirador Capital Ptnrs LP has 20,290 shares for 1.93% of their portfolio.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.