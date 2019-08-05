Abner Herrman & Brock Has Cut Its Caterpillar (CAT) Stake by $362,610; As Boston Scientific (BSX) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Viking Global Investors LP Has Cut Holding by $75.30 Million

Viking Global Investors Lp decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 38.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp sold 1.98M shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The hedge fund held 3.22 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.60M, down from 5.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $42.75. About 5.34 million shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE DILUTIVE ON A GAAP BASIS, DUE TO AMORTIZATION AND TRANSACTION AND INTEGRATION COSTS; 03/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Buys Securus Medical Group; 24/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Positive Late-Breaking Data From The INTREPID Study; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees 2Q EPS 21c-EPS 23c; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC REPORTS PURCHASE OF SECURUS MEDICAL GROUP,; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – DEAL OF NXTHERA IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO BOSTON SCIENTIFIC ADJUSTED EPS THROUGH 2020 AND ACCRETIVE THEREAFTER; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – TRANSACTION CONSISTS OF AN UPFRONT CASH PAYMENT OF $306 MLN; 31/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees 2Q Tax Benefit of $225M-$250M on Final Settlement of IRS Disputes; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC TO BUY NXTHERA FOR $306M IN CASH; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Acquisition Of NVision Medical Corporation

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 6.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold 2,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 39,706 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38 million, down from 42,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $124.54. About 5.97 million shares traded or 35.95% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sees Miners Increasing Capital Expenditures in 2018; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – RAISED FULL-YEAR PROFIT PER SHARE OUTLOOK; 11/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR MAINTAINS QTR DIVIDEND RATE OF 78C/SHR VS EST. 80C; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES EAME UP 23%; 11/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Maintains Dividend Rate; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – IMPROVED PRICE REALIZATION IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE PARTIALLY OFFSET BY MATERIAL COST INCREASES PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY HIGHER COMMODITY PRICES; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS STRONG GLOBAL DEMAND FOR COMMODITIES IS EXPECTED TO BE A POSITIVE FOR HEAVY CONSTRUCTION AND QUARRY AND AGGREGATE CUSTOMERS; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month EAME Total Machines Retail Sales Up 23%; 04/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS FIRE CONTAINED AFTER SMOKE STACK GAS BUILDUP; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.75-$8.75

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BSX’s profit will be $527.60M for 28.13 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90 billion and $17.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 887,674 shares to 3.74 million shares, valued at $925.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 103,516 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

More notable recent Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Mayo Clinic, Boston Scientific team up on med-tech accelerator – Boston Business Journal” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pharma Earnings Pick Up Pace – Benzinga” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “BofA Lowers Boston Scientific Revenue Estimates On FDA Warning, But Keeps Buy Rating – Benzinga” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What We Think Of Boston Scientific Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:BSX) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $648.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 9,139 shares to 140,937 shares, valued at $17.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 100,611 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,148 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).