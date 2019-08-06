Abner Herrman & Brock Has Cut Its Stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) as Stock Declined; As Becton Dickinson (BDX) Share Value Rose, Bryn Mawr Trust Company Lifted Holding

Bryn Mawr Trust Company increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 2.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company bought 3,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 141,434 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.32M, up from 138,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $5.8 during the last trading session, reaching $242.14. About 2.37 million shares traded or 94.02% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold 2,074 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 86,401 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.96 million, down from 88,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $332.45. About 3.28M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – MALAYSIA AIRLINES HAS LISTED BOEING 787, AIRBUS A330NEO, A350 FOR CONSIDERATION IN TENDER PROCESS; 08/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions – CEO; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS COMPANY HAS SIGNIFICANT SCOPE TO GROW IN COMMERCIAL SERVICES; 06/03/2018 – Boeing Bolsters Airline Financing as Ex-Im Bank Dispute Drags On; 23/05/2018 – BOEING – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ETIHAD AIRWAYS TO PROVIDE MULTIPLE CREW MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CEO SAYS EMBRAER HOPES TO MOVE FORWARD ON KC-390 DEAL SIGNED WITH SKYTECH IN SINGAPORE (NOT WITH SINGAPORE) BY THE END OF THIS YEAR; 25/04/2018 – BOEING TO RAISE 767 OUTPUT TO 3 JETS/MO BY 2020 VS 2.5/MO; 03/05/2018 – BOEING DEFENSE CHIEF LEANNE CARET SPEAKS TO REPORTERS; 26/04/2018 – Boeing: Gulf Air Set to Take Delivery of Four More Dreamliners This Year; 08/05/2018 – BRAZIL DEFENSE MINISTER SAYS EMBRAER-BOEING TIE-UP TALKS ARE IN ADVANCED STAGES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan (AMJ) by 70,499 shares to 24,034 shares, valued at $613,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 5,763 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,039 shares, and cut its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 sales for $40.68 million activity. LUTTIG J MICHAEL had sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49 million. $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by McAllister Kevin G. 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. CAPOZZI HEIDI B also sold $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $648.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 9,847 shares to 53,073 shares, valued at $13.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 19,164 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,434 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.