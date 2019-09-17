Abner Herrman & Brock Trimmed 3M Co (MMM) Holding as Stock Declined; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined, Leonard Green Partners LP Has Upped by $1.89 Million Its Stake

Leonard Green Partners Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp bought 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 4,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.58M, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $15.3 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.14. About 1.77M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/03/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Markets, Amazon, Opioids; 19/03/2018 – DIGITAL TAX ISSUE IS SAID TO IMPACT GOOGLE, AMAZON, OTHERS; 19/05/2018 – Whole Foods will give Amazon Prime customers a 10 percent discount on sale items. Via @DelRey:; 05/04/2018 – Cramer talks Spotify, the ‘anti-IPO’ joining the ranks of Netflix and Amazon; 18/04/2018 – Amazon says it has more than 100 mln Prime members; 26/04/2018 – Amazon delivers dazzling profits, as well as $20 Prime hike and NFL games; 06/03/2018 – Amazon: Ultrafast Delivery From Whole Foods Market Is Now Available in Six Cities Through Prime Now, More to Come in 201; 19/03/2018 – RichRelevance Digital Grocery Survey Finds Amazon Takes Early Lead – But 60% of First-Time Shoppers Willing to Explore a New; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO PUSH FOR STRETCHED A330-900NEO FOR CARGO; 25/04/2018 – Boohoo Trounces Rivals as Investments Stave Off Amazon Threat

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 75.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold 14,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 4,729 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $820,000, down from 19,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $167.99. About 2.13M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 16/05/2018 – Governor Rauner: $3M grant from IL EPA will help fund project to switch to groundwater source for Quincy. City will pay the; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Company Veteran to CEO as Thulin Shifts to New Role; 13/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Correct); 08/05/2018 – 3M CO SAYS EXPECTS FY 2018 GROSS SHARE REPURCHASES WILL BE IN THE RANGE OF $3.0 BLN TO $5.0 BLN – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints company veteran as new CEO; 19/04/2018 – DJ 3M Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMM); 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH OF 2.8 PERCENT; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL ROMAN APPOINTED 3M CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Inge Thulin Appointed 3M Executive Chmn

Leonard Green Partners Lp, which manages about $14.87B and $643.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,000 shares to 7,000 shares, valued at $7.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shake Shack Inc by 802,704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.43 million shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.41 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

