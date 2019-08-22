Abner Herrman & Brock Decreased Caterpillar (CAT) Holding By $362,610; Aristotle Capital Management Lifted Ubs Group Ag (UBS) Stake By $1.77 Million

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc decreased Caterpillar Inc (CAT) stake by 6.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold 2,686 shares as Caterpillar Inc (CAT)’s stock declined 4.69%. The Abner Herrman & Brock Llc holds 39,706 shares with $5.38 million value, down from 42,392 last quarter. Caterpillar Inc now has $66.78B valuation. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $117.68. About 2.74M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 08/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR IR HEAD SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar Names National Grid Executive as New CFO; 11/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR MAINTAINS QTR DIVIDEND RATE OF 78C/SHR VS EST. 80C; 03/05/2018 – “Caterpillar’s monthly retail sales growth is beginning to slow, and appears to be past its peak,” analyst Ross Gilardi wrote Thursday; 02/05/2018 – Caterpillar Helps Customers Build a Better World; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $8.25-$9.25; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar reported first-quarter earnings on Tuesday before market open; 12/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in J.P. Morgan Conference on March 14; Webcast Available; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month North America Total Machines Retail Sales Up 25%; 28/03/2018 – Caterpillar at Group Meeting Hosted By Spartan Research Today

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased Ubs Group Ag (UBS) stake by 34.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aristotle Capital Management Llc acquired 147,400 shares as Ubs Group Ag (UBS)’s stock declined 15.89%. The Aristotle Capital Management Llc holds 569,376 shares with $6.90 million value, up from 421,976 last quarter. Ubs Group Ag now has $38.35 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.47. About 2.17M shares traded. UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has declined 31.51% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical UBS News: 03/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S SAYS WILLIAM G. PARRETT TO FOCUS ON HIS NEW ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF UBS AMERICAS HOLDING LLC IN THE US; NOT STANDING FOR RE-ELECTION TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF UBS GROU; 07/03/2018 TDC TDC.CO – UBS GROUP AG ACQUIRED FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS IN TDC BRINGING THEIR HOLDING OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS ABOVE 5%; 19/04/2018 – UBS to Add Advisors in Hybrid Push — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – UBS 1Q Net Interest Income CHF1.74B; 23/04/2018 – UBS 1Q Net Profit Rises, Supported by Wealth-Management Gains; 21/03/2018 – N.Y.’s Schneiderman: UBS Settlement Includes $41 Million in Cash to New York State; 14/03/2018 – UBS Group Asia ECM Head Peihao Huang Is Said to Be Leaving Bank; 23/04/2018 – UBS 1Q Operating Income CHF7.7B; 09/03/2018 – UBS GROUP AG – PROVISIONS FOR LITIGATION, REGULATORY AND SIMILAR MATTERS INCREASED, WHICH REDUCED 2017 OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE TAX BY CHF 141 MLN; 16/04/2018 – UBS’s Tom Naratil on Advice Standards, the Protocol and More — Barrons.com

Among 6 analysts covering Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), 1 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Caterpillar has $155 highest and $10000 lowest target. $121.43’s average target is 3.19% above currents $117.68 stock price. Caterpillar had 14 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Thursday, August 8 by Goldman Sachs. UBS downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by Macquarie Research. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 15 report. The stock has “Sell” rating by Atlantic Securities on Friday, June 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Secs Ltd Company reported 86,371 shares. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Limited Company stated it has 11,935 shares. Nbt Comml Bank N A invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Paragon Limited Com holds 292 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Garrison Asset Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 2,567 shares or 0.18% of the stock. The New Jersey-based Blackhill Cap has invested 1.39% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Manufacturers Life Insur The accumulated 1.42M shares. Farmers National Bank stated it has 2,786 shares. Cutler Invest Counsel Limited Liability accumulated 95,762 shares. Reliant Mngmt has invested 2.19% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.05% or 448 shares. Nikko Asset Americas has 56,249 shares. Clark Capital Mngmt Gp owns 8,853 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.08% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.64 billion for 10.18 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

