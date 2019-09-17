Abner Herrman & Brock Lifted Oracle (ORCL) Holding By $608,440; Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) Had 4 Bulls

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc increased Oracle Corp (ORCL) stake by 6.21% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc acquired 10,865 shares as Oracle Corp (ORCL)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Abner Herrman & Brock Llc holds 185,785 shares with $10.58M value, up from 174,920 last quarter. Oracle Corp now has $175.58B valuation. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $52.63. About 6.37M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 14/03/2018 – Baton Systems Payments Solution Now Available in Oracle’s Open Banking Platform and Oracle Cloud Marketplace; 16/05/2018 – Oracle Buys DataScience.com; 01/05/2018 – New Groundbreaking Customer Cloud Service Helps Utilities Improve Service, Reduce Costs and Accelerate Time to Go Live; 28/03/2018 – Google weighs appeal after court setback in Oracle feud; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Achieves $2 Billion in Energy Cost Savings for Utilities’ Customers; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S SAFRA CATZ: OPERATING MARGINS WILL CONTINUE TO EXPAND; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Java SE 10 Release Arrives; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: MORE APP SALES, HIGHER RENEWAL RATES TO BOOST GROWTH; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES 4Q ADJ. EPS 92C TO 95C, EST. 90C; 19/03/2018 – Oracle’s Cloud-Computing Sales Climb

Among 5 analysts covering Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Allegiant Travel Company has $19100 highest and $13200 lowest target. $173’s average target is 13.62% above currents $152.26 stock price. Allegiant Travel Company had 10 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, July 25, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. Morgan Stanley maintained Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) rating on Wednesday, August 14. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $15000 target. As per Tuesday, July 9, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock of Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, May 20. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 23 by Sidoti. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Imperial Capital. On Tuesday, July 16 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy”. See Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) latest ratings:

14/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $132.0000 New Target: $150.0000 Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Buy Old Target: $186.0000 New Target: $191.0000 Maintain

23/07/2019 Broker: Sidoti Rating: Buy Old Target: $178.0000 New Target: $180.0000 Maintain

16/07/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Buy Old Target: $173.0000 New Target: $186.0000 Maintain

09/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $180.0000 New Target: $182.0000 Maintain

20/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $140.0000 New Target: $132.0000 Maintain

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

05/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Imperial Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $162 Maintain

The stock increased 1.05% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $152.26. About 60,465 shares traded. Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) has risen 20.31% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGT News: 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors it is Investigating Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) on Behalf of Stockholders and; 16/04/2018 – Sen. Nelson: Nelson calls for probe of Allegiant oversight; 25/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – SECOND QUARTER SCHEDULED AND SYSTEM ASMS ARE EXPECTED TO GROW BETWEEN TEN AND FOURTEEN PERCENT VS LAST YEAR; 05/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – MARCH 2018 ESTIMATED AVERAGE FUEL COST PER GALLON – SYSTEM WAS $2.13; 16/04/2018 – “60 Minutes” alleges Allegiant’s planes are more likely to have mechanical problems in-flight versus its competitors, citing industry experts and a review of FAA records; 22/05/2018 – Allegiant Announces Tentative Dispatchers Contract Agreement With Intl Brotherhood of Teamsters; 09/05/2018 – FAA’s safety oversight of American, Allegiant airlines under review; 09/05/2018 – U.S. TO EXAMINE FAA OVERSIGHT OF ALLEGIANT, AMERICAN AIR; 09/05/2018 – ALGT SAYS IT WELCOMES DOT IG AUDIT OF OPERATIONS, SAFETY; 13/04/2018 – FAA COMMENTS ON ALGT AHEAD OF EXPECTED 60 MINUTES STORY SUNDAY

More notable recent Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bull of the Day: Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Allegiant Travel (ALGT) is a Great Choice – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “NASDAQ: ALGT Shareholder Notice: Update in Lawsuit against Allegiant Travel Company announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “4 Airline Stocks to Consider as Oil Prices Spike 15% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Allegiant Teams Up With National Breast Cancer Foundation For Unique In-Flight Fundraiser During Breast Cancer Awareness Month – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.48 billion. The firm offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. It has a 13.43 P/E ratio. As of February 1, 2017, it operated a fleet of 47 MD-80 aircraft, 34 Airbus A320 series aircraft, and 4 Boeing 757-200 aircraft provided services on 377 routes to 119 cities.

Investors sentiment is 1.56 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 15 investors sold Allegiant Travel Company shares while 42 reduced holdings. only 27 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 12.79 million shares or 0.41% more from 12.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Invest Mgmt owns 5,180 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Franklin Resource reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Everence Cap Mngmt Incorporated reported 2,220 shares. State Street Corp reported 385,320 shares stake. Ghp Invest reported 12,403 shares. Fidelity has 90,148 shares for 1.88% of their portfolio. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.04% invested in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Legal General Public Limited reported 32,321 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Com invested 0% in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% or 3,911 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Technologies Lc has 0.01% invested in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) for 66,600 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The holds 0% or 8,091 shares. Assetmark, a California-based fund reported 268 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp reported 0% in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 8,732 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oracle: Two Steps Forward, One Step Back – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oracle -4% after revenue miss, CEO time off – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle, Microsoft Teams announce integration – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Among 13 analysts covering Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 31% are positive. Oracle Corp has $66 highest and $48 lowest target. $58.54’s average target is 11.23% above currents $52.63 stock price. Oracle Corp had 24 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, June 20. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, May 21. Raymond James maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Thursday, June 20. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $6100 target. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Hold” rating and $56 target in Thursday, June 20 report. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, March 20 by DZ BANK AG. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Thursday, June 20. On Thursday, September 12 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. Bank of America maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Thursday, June 20. Bank of America has “Hold” rating and $60 target. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, June 20. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, September 12 report.