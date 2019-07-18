Abner Herrman & Brock Position in General Dynamics (GD) Cut as Stock Price Declined; Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Holder Artal Group Sa Raised Position by $13.40 Million

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 62.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold 2,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,728 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $293,000, down from 4,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $183.55. About 1.99 million shares traded or 59.62% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 17.41% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To General Dynamics’ New Unsecured Notes; 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream G650ER Completes Record-Breaking Polar Flight; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS G500 DELIVERIES ON TRACK FOR THIS YEAR; 09/05/2018 – GLOBAL AEROSPACE & DEFENSE: BERNSTEIN SAYS U.S. EXITING IRAN DEAL IS SLIGHT POSITIVE FOR DEFENSE; MINOR NEGATIVE FOR BOEING AND AIRBUS; 03/04/2018 – Triumph, Gulfstream to reallocate assembly work at plants; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts Offer for CSRA–Update; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS BOOSTS CSRA OFFER TO $41.25/SHARE IN CASH; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts Offer for CSRA; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts CSRA Offer Price to $41.25/Share; 16/05/2018 – General Dynamics at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31

Artal Group Sa increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.98 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.85B market cap company. The stock increased 3.10% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $48.5. About 539,826 shares traded. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) has declined 45.54% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.97% the S&P500. Some Historical AGIO News: 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BMY’S OPDIVO FOUR-WEEK DOSING FOR ADVANCED MELANOMA; 04/05/2018 – AGIOS PHARMA-SEES ENOUGH CASH,CASH EQUIVALENTS,MARKETABLE SECURITIES AS OF MARCH 31,AMONG OTHERS; 11/04/2018 – AGIOS PHARMACEUTICALS INC AGIO.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $80; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – THERE WERE NO STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES BETWEEN 2 ARMS FOR PFS FOR OPDIVO & INVESTIGATOR’S CHOICE, RESPECTIVELY; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – ITS INVESTIGATIONAL GMCI COMBINED WITH OPDIVO IS TO TREAT NEWLY DIAGNOSED MALIGNANT GLIOMA PATIENTS GETTING SURGERY WITH/WITHOUT TEMOZOLOMIDE; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold AGIO shares while 41 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.93 million shares or 3.47% more from 54.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baillie Gifford & invested in 0.06% or 872,225 shares. Vanguard Group has 4.65 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Com accumulated 95,763 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Capital Invsts stated it has 0.09% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). 1.51 million were accumulated by Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability. 111,526 are owned by Amer Century Companies. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md has 2.80M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Valley Advisers Inc reported 157 shares stake. Westfield Cap Commerce LP owns 0.18% invested in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) for 342,680 shares. Advisory Network Lc owns 80 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested in 1.64M shares. Shine Investment Advisory has invested 0.01% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). 1,172 are owned by Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Co.

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $2.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 500,000 shares to 2.00M shares, valued at $48.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.68 earnings per share, down 4.96% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.82 per share. GD’s profit will be $774.17 million for 17.12 P/E if the $2.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual earnings per share reported by General Dynamics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.69% EPS growth.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $648.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 65,174 shares to 73,134 shares, valued at $3.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 100,611 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,148 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

