ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

We will be contrasting the differences between ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) and Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Services industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ABM Industries Incorporated 37 0.41 N/A 1.24 34.08 Shutterstock Inc. 42 1.91 N/A 0.84 45.95

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Shutterstock Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than ABM Industries Incorporated. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. ABM Industries Incorporated is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shutterstock Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has ABM Industries Incorporated and Shutterstock Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABM Industries Incorporated 0.00% 5.9% 2.3% Shutterstock Inc. 0.00% 9.8% 5.3%

Volatility & Risk

ABM Industries Incorporated’s 0.63 beta indicates that its volatility is 37.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Shutterstock Inc. on the other hand, has 1.11 beta which makes it 11.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ABM Industries Incorporated are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor Shutterstock Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. ABM Industries Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Shutterstock Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for ABM Industries Incorporated and Shutterstock Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ABM Industries Incorporated 0 1 1 2.50 Shutterstock Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The consensus price target of ABM Industries Incorporated is $41, with potential upside of 1.96%. On the other hand, Shutterstock Inc.’s potential upside is 33.84% and its consensus price target is $46. Based on the data delivered earlier, Shutterstock Inc. is looking more favorable than ABM Industries Incorporated, analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ABM Industries Incorporated and Shutterstock Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 60.6%. ABM Industries Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Shutterstock Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ABM Industries Incorporated 1.23% 4.36% 14.91% 25.6% 36.39% 31.08% Shutterstock Inc. -2.64% -1.79% -5.26% -5.1% -11.81% 6.55%

For the past year ABM Industries Incorporated was more bullish than Shutterstock Inc.

Summary

Shutterstock Inc. beats ABM Industries Incorporated on 8 of the 12 factors.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers carpet cleaning and dusting, floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, and other building cleaning services for commercial office buildings, data centers, educational institutions, government buildings, health facilities, industrial buildings, retail stores, sport event facilities, and transportation hubs. The company also provides onsite mechanical engineering and technical services and solutions relating to a range of facilities and infrastructure systems; and parking and transportation services for clients at various locations, including commercial office buildings, educational institutions, health facilities, hotels, sport event facilities, and transportation hubs. In addition, it offers custom energy solutions, HVAC, electrical, lighting, and other general maintenance and repair services comprising bundled energy solutions, energy efficiency upgrades, installations, preventative maintenance, retro-commissioning, and retrofits for clients in the private and public sectors; construction management, energy efficiency upgrades, healthcare support, leadership development, military base operations, and other mission support to the U.S. government entities; and facility management and environmental, food and nutrition, healthcare technology management, and patient and guest services to healthcare systems and hospitals. Further, the company franchises engineering services under the Linc Service and TEGG brands through individual and area franchises; and provides facility solutions to airlines and airports related to access control, aircraft cabin cleaning, shuttle bus operations, and passenger assistance. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Shutterstock, Inc. provides content products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services, which include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips that customers use in their visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and commercial music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery. The company provides its services under the Shutterstock, Bigstock, Offset, Shutterstock Music, and Shutterstock Editorial names. It also offers digital asset management services through Webdam, a cloud-based digital asset management platform, which provides tools for customers to manage content and brand management assets. The company serves marketing agencies, media professionals, and other organizations. Shutterstock, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.