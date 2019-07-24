ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) and TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Comparing side by side

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) and TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE:TNET), both competing one another are Business Services companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ABM Industries Incorporated 37 0.43 N/A 1.17 32.46 TriNet Group Inc. 60 1.42 N/A 2.79 22.04

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ABM Industries Incorporated and TriNet Group Inc. TriNet Group Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than ABM Industries Incorporated. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. ABM Industries Incorporated’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of TriNet Group Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABM Industries Incorporated 0.00% 5.7% 2.2% TriNet Group Inc. 0.00% 55.8% 9%

Volatility and Risk

ABM Industries Incorporated has a 0.57 beta, while its volatility is 43.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, TriNet Group Inc.’s beta is 2.06 which is 106.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ABM Industries Incorporated is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, TriNet Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. ABM Industries Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than TriNet Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for ABM Industries Incorporated and TriNet Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ABM Industries Incorporated 0 1 1 2.50 TriNet Group Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

ABM Industries Incorporated’s average price target is $41, while its potential downside is -1.39%. Competitively the average price target of TriNet Group Inc. is $60, which is potential -17.10% downside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, ABM Industries Incorporated is looking more favorable than TriNet Group Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ABM Industries Incorporated and TriNet Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 88.9%. Insiders held 0.9% of ABM Industries Incorporated shares. Competitively, 1.8% are TriNet Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ABM Industries Incorporated 0.21% 1.39% 5.52% 19.12% 25.49% 18.37% TriNet Group Inc. -1.92% -1.38% 26.11% 32.22% 16.64% 46.34%

For the past year ABM Industries Incorporated’s stock price has smaller growth than TriNet Group Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors TriNet Group Inc. beats ABM Industries Incorporated.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers carpet cleaning and dusting, floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, and other building cleaning services for commercial office buildings, data centers, educational institutions, government buildings, health facilities, industrial buildings, retail stores, sport event facilities, and transportation hubs. The company also provides onsite mechanical engineering and technical services and solutions relating to a range of facilities and infrastructure systems; and parking and transportation services for clients at various locations, including commercial office buildings, educational institutions, health facilities, hotels, sport event facilities, and transportation hubs. In addition, it offers custom energy solutions, HVAC, electrical, lighting, and other general maintenance and repair services comprising bundled energy solutions, energy efficiency upgrades, installations, preventative maintenance, retro-commissioning, and retrofits for clients in the private and public sectors; construction management, energy efficiency upgrades, healthcare support, leadership development, military base operations, and other mission support to the U.S. government entities; and facility management and environmental, food and nutrition, healthcare technology management, and patient and guest services to healthcare systems and hospitals. Further, the company franchises engineering services under the Linc Service and TEGG brands through individual and area franchises; and provides facility solutions to airlines and airports related to access control, aircraft cabin cleaning, shuttle bus operations, and passenger assistance. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; local, state, and federal employment and benefit laws; and other services. It serves clients in various industries, including technology, life sciences, not-for-profit, professional services, financial services, property management, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality. The company markets its solutions through its sales representatives. TriNet Group, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Leandro, California.