ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) and Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Contrasting side by side

As Business Services businesses, ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) and Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ABM Industries Incorporated 37 1.14 61.86M 1.24 34.08 Rollins Inc. 34 5.73 147.66M 0.69 48.31

Table 1 highlights ABM Industries Incorporated and Rollins Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Rollins Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than ABM Industries Incorporated. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. ABM Industries Incorporated has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Rollins Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABM Industries Incorporated 166,873,482.60% 5.9% 2.3% Rollins Inc. 440,776,119.40% 32.4% 20.1%

Risk and Volatility

ABM Industries Incorporated’s current beta is 0.63 and it happens to be 37.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Rollins Inc. on the other hand, has 0.33 beta which makes it 67.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

ABM Industries Incorporated’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Rollins Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. ABM Industries Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Rollins Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ABM Industries Incorporated and Rollins Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 42.8% respectively. About 0.9% of ABM Industries Incorporated’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.5% of Rollins Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ABM Industries Incorporated 1.23% 4.36% 14.91% 25.6% 36.39% 31.08% Rollins Inc. -1.84% -7.48% -9.72% -9.48% -7.51% -7.12%

For the past year ABM Industries Incorporated has 31.08% stronger performance while Rollins Inc. has -7.12% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 13 factors Rollins Inc. beats ABM Industries Incorporated.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers carpet cleaning and dusting, floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, and other building cleaning services for commercial office buildings, data centers, educational institutions, government buildings, health facilities, industrial buildings, retail stores, sport event facilities, and transportation hubs. The company also provides onsite mechanical engineering and technical services and solutions relating to a range of facilities and infrastructure systems; and parking and transportation services for clients at various locations, including commercial office buildings, educational institutions, health facilities, hotels, sport event facilities, and transportation hubs. In addition, it offers custom energy solutions, HVAC, electrical, lighting, and other general maintenance and repair services comprising bundled energy solutions, energy efficiency upgrades, installations, preventative maintenance, retro-commissioning, and retrofits for clients in the private and public sectors; construction management, energy efficiency upgrades, healthcare support, leadership development, military base operations, and other mission support to the U.S. government entities; and facility management and environmental, food and nutrition, healthcare technology management, and patient and guest services to healthcare systems and hospitals. Further, the company franchises engineering services under the Linc Service and TEGG brands through individual and area franchises; and provides facility solutions to airlines and airports related to access control, aircraft cabin cleaning, shuttle bus operations, and passenger assistance. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Rollins, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. Its pest control services include protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies. The company also provides pest management and sanitation services and products to the food and commodity industries; consulting services on border protection related to AustraliaÂ’s biosecurity program; and bird control and specialist services, as well as offers specialized services to mining, and oil and gas sectors. It serves clients directly, as well as through franchises operations in North America, Australia, Europe, Central America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Africa, Canada, Australia, and Mexico. Rollins, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.