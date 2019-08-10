ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) is a company in the Business Services industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ABM Industries Incorporated has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 65.41% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.9% of ABM Industries Incorporated shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.16% of all Business Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have ABM Industries Incorporated and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABM Industries Incorporated 0.00% 5.90% 2.30% Industry Average 13.34% 32.60% 7.76%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting ABM Industries Incorporated and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ABM Industries Incorporated N/A 38 34.08 Industry Average 156.74M 1.18B 43.60

ABM Industries Incorporated has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio ABM Industries Incorporated is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for ABM Industries Incorporated and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ABM Industries Incorporated 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.97 2.74 2.59

With average target price of $41, ABM Industries Incorporated has a potential upside of 1.01%. As a group, Business Services companies have a potential upside of 59.28%. Given ABM Industries Incorporated’s stronger average rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ABM Industries Incorporated is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ABM Industries Incorporated and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ABM Industries Incorporated 1.23% 4.36% 14.91% 25.6% 36.39% 31.08% Industry Average 4.46% 8.12% 15.24% 34.70% 39.86% 42.63%

For the past year ABM Industries Incorporated has weaker performance than ABM Industries Incorporated’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ABM Industries Incorporated are 1.5 and 1.5. Competitively, ABM Industries Incorporated’s competitors have 1.56 and 1.49 for Current and Quick Ratio. ABM Industries Incorporated’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ABM Industries Incorporated.

Risk & Volatility

ABM Industries Incorporated is 37.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.63. Competitively, ABM Industries Incorporated’s competitors’ beta is 1.15 which is 15.29% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

ABM Industries Incorporated does not pay a dividend.

Summary

ABM Industries Incorporated’s competitors beat on 7 of the 6 factors ABM Industries Incorporated.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers carpet cleaning and dusting, floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, and other building cleaning services for commercial office buildings, data centers, educational institutions, government buildings, health facilities, industrial buildings, retail stores, sport event facilities, and transportation hubs. The company also provides onsite mechanical engineering and technical services and solutions relating to a range of facilities and infrastructure systems; and parking and transportation services for clients at various locations, including commercial office buildings, educational institutions, health facilities, hotels, sport event facilities, and transportation hubs. In addition, it offers custom energy solutions, HVAC, electrical, lighting, and other general maintenance and repair services comprising bundled energy solutions, energy efficiency upgrades, installations, preventative maintenance, retro-commissioning, and retrofits for clients in the private and public sectors; construction management, energy efficiency upgrades, healthcare support, leadership development, military base operations, and other mission support to the U.S. government entities; and facility management and environmental, food and nutrition, healthcare technology management, and patient and guest services to healthcare systems and hospitals. Further, the company franchises engineering services under the Linc Service and TEGG brands through individual and area franchises; and provides facility solutions to airlines and airports related to access control, aircraft cabin cleaning, shuttle bus operations, and passenger assistance. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in New York, New York.