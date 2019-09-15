ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Business Services company, ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0% of ABM Industries Incorporated’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.41% of all Business Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand ABM Industries Incorporated has 0.9% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 6.16% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have ABM Industries Incorporated and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABM Industries Incorporated 0.00% 5.90% 2.30% Industry Average 13.34% 32.60% 7.76%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares ABM Industries Incorporated and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ABM Industries Incorporated N/A 38 34.08 Industry Average 156.74M 1.18B 43.60

ABM Industries Incorporated has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for ABM Industries Incorporated and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ABM Industries Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.85 2.11 2.64

ABM Industries Incorporated presently has a consensus price target of $45, suggesting a potential upside of 23.97%. As a group, Business Services companies have a potential upside of 94.87%. The analysts’ belief based on the data given earlier is that ABM Industries Incorporated’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ABM Industries Incorporated and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ABM Industries Incorporated 1.23% 4.36% 14.91% 25.6% 36.39% 31.08% Industry Average 4.46% 8.12% 15.24% 34.70% 39.86% 42.63%

For the past year ABM Industries Incorporated’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

ABM Industries Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, ABM Industries Incorporated’s peers Current Ratio is 1.56 and has 1.49 Quick Ratio. ABM Industries Incorporated’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ABM Industries Incorporated.

Volatility & Risk

ABM Industries Incorporated has a beta of 0.63 and its 37.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, ABM Industries Incorporated’s rivals are 15.29% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Dividends

ABM Industries Incorporated does not pay a dividend.

Summary

ABM Industries Incorporated’s competitors beat on 6 of the 6 factors ABM Industries Incorporated.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers carpet cleaning and dusting, floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, and other building cleaning services for commercial office buildings, data centers, educational institutions, government buildings, health facilities, industrial buildings, retail stores, sport event facilities, and transportation hubs. The company also provides onsite mechanical engineering and technical services and solutions relating to a range of facilities and infrastructure systems; and parking and transportation services for clients at various locations, including commercial office buildings, educational institutions, health facilities, hotels, sport event facilities, and transportation hubs. In addition, it offers custom energy solutions, HVAC, electrical, lighting, and other general maintenance and repair services comprising bundled energy solutions, energy efficiency upgrades, installations, preventative maintenance, retro-commissioning, and retrofits for clients in the private and public sectors; construction management, energy efficiency upgrades, healthcare support, leadership development, military base operations, and other mission support to the U.S. government entities; and facility management and environmental, food and nutrition, healthcare technology management, and patient and guest services to healthcare systems and hospitals. Further, the company franchises engineering services under the Linc Service and TEGG brands through individual and area franchises; and provides facility solutions to airlines and airports related to access control, aircraft cabin cleaning, shuttle bus operations, and passenger assistance. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in New York, New York.